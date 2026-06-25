Hong Kong – LegCo Subcommittee on Matters Relating to the Development of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics gos to building website of Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes Project (with images)

LegCo Subcommittee on Matters Relating to the Development of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics sees building and construction website of Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes Project (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The following is released on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council Subcommittee on Matters Relating to the Development of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics checked out the building website of Yuen Long Barrage and Nullah Improvement Schemes Project today (June 25) to acquire a much deeper understanding of the application of expert system and robotic innovation in the building and construction market.

Members initially got an instruction on the task and the application of ingenious innovations to boost task quality and website security from agents of the Government. Members kept in mind that the job, started in 2023, intends to take on flooding dangers presented by environment modification and to enhance the water quality of the Yuen Long Nullah through the building of an automated flood barrier and other electrical and mechanical centers, a dry weather condition circulation interception system, and the revitalization of the nullah.

Members then went to the Smart Site Safety System Control Centre, which leverages expert system to proactively find prospective risks throughout building and construction and concern real-time informs, efficiently protecting employee security by avoiding commercial mishaps brought on by falling from heights and raising incidents.

Later on, Members observed presentations of the remote-controlled tower crane system and welding robotics respectively to comprehend how the innovations allow operators to manage the cranes from another location from a ground-level control space, decreasing dangers of operating at height; while a single employee can manage several welding robotics to total basic procedures, improving welding performance and improving the workplace.

Members likewise went to the All-in-One Training Centre to experience firsthand making use of immersive innovations in training, such as virtual truth and enhanced truth, which mimic possible threats and mishap circumstances at building websites in order to raise employees’ security awareness. Throughout the check out, Members likewise exchanged views with agents of the federal government on the comprehensive usage of ingenious innovations in building websites, and motivated the administration to proactively promote the adoption of expert system and robotic innovation in the building and construction market, so regarding raise the quality, security and performance of jobs.

An overall of 16 members and non-members of the Subcommittee on Matters Relating to the Development of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics took part in the go to.