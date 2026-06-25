Hong Kong – DSJ participates in 9th China-Eurasia Expo in Xinjiang (with images)

DSJ goes to 9th China-Eurasia Expo in Xinjiang (with images) ************************************************************

The Deputy Secretary for Justice and the Chairman of the Expert Committee on Professional Services for Going Global, Dr Cheung Kwok-kwan, today (June 25) went to the 9th China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, Xinjiang, on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. The check out intends to promote the special benefits of Hong Kong’s expert services, and foster better co-operation in between the nation and the Eurasian areas for collectively advancing the top quality advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Upon his arrival in Urumqi the other day (June 24), Dr Cheung consulted with leaders of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region together with political and company agents from numerous nations and areas of Asia and Europe, followed by a welcome supper.

Today, Dr Cheung met the Chairman of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Mr Erkin Tuniyaz, and went to the opening event of the Expo. Collectively hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and individuals’s Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the Expo drew in the involvement of 27 nations and areas, along with business and organizations from numerous locations as exhibitors.

Dr Cheung specified that as a practical platform for the Belt and Road Initiative, Hong Kong has actually been actively taking part in the work of top quality joint advancement. Previously, he signed up with a service delegation consisting of agents from Hong Kong and the Mainland led by the Chief Executive on a see to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, intending to promote deep co-operation with these 2 significant Central Asian nations taking part in the joint advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative. He was thrilled to go back to Xinjiang for a significant global exchange occasion following his previous go to in 2024.

Dr Cheung stated that Xinjiang is a bridgehead for China’s westward opening-up and a core zone of the Silk Road Economic Belt, with an unique geographical benefit of bridging East-West two-way trade circulations. While Hong Kong takes pleasure in the special benefits of having strong assistance of the motherland and being carefully linked to the world under the “one country, two systems” concept, it likewise functions as a global center for financing, trade, shipping and ingenious innovation. Dr Cheung stated he thought that the Expo would assist even more promote co-operation in between the 2 locations and the Eurasian area.

Dr Cheung included that Hong Kong’s legal, accounting, and monetary expert services have actually constantly been renowned for their high requirements and positioning with global guidelines, offering one-stop assistance for business along the Belt and Road in locations such as cross-border financial investment, danger management, and legal conflict resolution. Hong Kong is devoted to changing these benefits into an effective force for helping business to go international and collectively establish the Belt and Road Initative. The Hong Kong Professional Services GoGlobal Platform, developed by the Department of Justice, will spare no effort in assisting in exact connections in between business with Hong Kong’s expert services.

He revealed hope that more Xinjiang and Eurasia business would make great usage of Hong Kong’s world-leading expert services to go international, driving more top quality advancement jobs under the Belt and Road Initiative, and bringing shared advantages and win-win results.

Dr Cheung concluded his go to and went back to Hong Kong this afternoon.