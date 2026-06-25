Hong Kong – FS profits to Xi’an for see (with photos/videos)

FS earnings to Xi’an for go to (with photos/videos) ***************************************************

The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, finished his check out program in Dalian today (June 25) and continued to Xi’an at twelve noon for a check out.

Mr Chan contacted the Secretary of the CPC Xi’an Municipal Committee, Mr Hao Huijie, and the Mayor of Xi’an, Mr Ye Niuping, for thorough exchanges on enhancing co-operation in between the 2 locations.

Upon getting here in Xi’an, Mr Chan went to Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU). He consulted with the Secretary of the CPC XJTU Committee, Mr Wu Guosheng, and, accompanied by the Vice President, Professor Shan Zhiwei, held a seminar with development and innovation business in Xi’an, throughout which he presented Hong Kong’s organization environment, monetary and development and innovation communities, and listened to their organization advancement strategies. Mr Chan stated that Shaanxi has strong strengths in difficult innovation, with its development abilities constantly enhancing, and has the ability to broaden worldwide service. He motivated business to actively think about utilizing Hong Kong as a platform for establishing global organization, and to make excellent usage of Hong Kong’s full-chain financing environment and expert services to grow larger and more powerful. The Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, Mr Peter Yan, and agents of the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited participated in the seminar.

Mr Chan then talked to about 400 instructors, trainees and alumni of XJTU, concentrating on how Hong Kong and Xi’an can collaborate to efficiently change tough innovation accomplishments into services and products for the international market, and motivating trainees and alumni to make excellent usage of Hong Kong’s platform to take advancement chances.

Mr Chan explained that Xi’an has impressive research study strengths in difficult innovation locations such as aerospace innovation, expert system, brand-new energy and brand-new products, which advanced innovations can totally release their worth just by “identifying the right scenarios and the right applications”For difficult innovation to end up being effective productive forces, apart from lab advancements, it needs to likewise count on capital relay, market recognition and internationalisation channels, and Hong Kong can supply vital assistance in these locations.

He stated that Xi’an’s strength depends on difficult innovation, while Hong Kong’s strengths depend on “one country, two systems”internationalisation and its status as a monetary centre. The nation supports Hong Kong in developing itself into a global monetary centre, a worldwide development and innovation centre and a center for skill, indicating that Hong Kong is not just a location where capital and skill assemble, however likewise a “converter” for linking innovation with capital and assisting business adjust to global methods. He explained that Hong Kong’s going publics, secondary market funding, personal equity funds, exchange-traded items and cross-boundary possession management deal market depth, breadth, development and versatility. Together with a robust banking system and a sound Linked Exchange Rate System, they supply innovation business with multi-level fundraising and funding channels in addition to threat management tools.

On technology development, he stressed that Hong Kong is promoting the combination of “AI+” and “Finance+”and has benefits in locations such as interactions center functions and calculating power advancement. In addition, the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited, as the Government’s client capital, supports financial investment in little, early-stage, long-lasting and tough innovation tasks. When Xi’an’s innovation looks for to go worldwide, in addition to the innovation itself, it likewise requires capital that comprehends innovation, expert services, patent security, brand name structure and international networks– and these are specifically the assistance that Hong Kong can supply.

Mr Chan motivated young trainees to relate to Hong Kong as one of the barometers of the worldwide market, actively get in the crossway of “finance + technology”and make excellent usage of Hong Kong’s placing as a global monetary centre and a global development and innovation centre to collect useful experience throughout markets and areas. He likewise motivated them to base themselves in Hong Kong and aim to the world, and invited them to utilize knowing, internship and work chances in Hong Kong to develop connections with global capital, markets and expert organizations.

In conclusion, he stated that Hong Kong wants to be a long-lasting partner of Xi’an and of the instructors, trainees and alumni of XJTU. With the shared objective of “Xi’an R&D, Hong Kong empowerment, global application”Hong Kong is all set to deepen partnership in task co-operation, capital matching and skill exchanges.

The Vice Chairman of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Mr Zhang Xiaoguang, and the President of the Hong Kong China Friendship Association, Ms Cheng Cheung-ling, participated in the see program at XJTU.

Before leaving Dalian in the early morning, Mr Chan continued to participate in the Summer Davos 2026. He spoke at a session arranged by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited on “Scaling Green Technology for Climate Impact: How Capital Accelerate Change”

Speaking at the session, Mr Chan stated that Hong Kong has actually set clear carbon decrease targets, consisting of minimizing carbon emissions by half before 2035 as compared to 2005 levels, and attaining carbon neutrality before 2050. Hong Kong likewise sets a greater objective of serving the nation’s and the area’s green shift. As a worldwide monetary centre, Hong Kong continues to play its function as a green funding center, and will even more promote monetary development, consisting of the ongoing advancement of digital green bonds, insurance-linked securities such as disaster bonds, and other instruments. It will likewise actively line up with global green and sustainable financing requirements, consisting of promoting the Sustainable Finance Action Agenda, reinforcing climate-related disclosure requirements for noted business, and boosting the green and shift financing taxonomy structure.

On commercial advancement, Hong Kong is speeding up the structure of a green innovation environment. Presently, more than 300 green innovation business have actually developed an existence at Hong Kong Science Park and Cyberport, and have global competitiveness. The HKSAR Government continues to support the advancement of green markets of tactical significance, promoting the improvement of research study results and commercial updating.

Mr Chan will continue his check out program in Xi’an tomorrow (June 26).