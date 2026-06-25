Thirty threatened reptiles took in joint operation by AFCD and Police (with pictures) *************************************************************************************

Following the case of a crocodile discovered the other day (June 24) on the podium of a system at Tai Po Road, Sham Shui Po, the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) continued an extensive examination and recognized a system in the structure nearby to the podium as being associated with the case. At around 00.30 am today (June 25), the HKPF, together with the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), carried out a joint raid at the system. Consisting of the crocodile took previously, an overall of 30 threatened reptiles were taken.

Throughout the operation, AFCD officers discovered 63 reptiles, amphibians and arthropods inside the system. Amongst them, 29 were threatened reptiles noted in the Appendices to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). These consisted of 3 rock iguanas which are noted in Appendix I to the CITES; and 10 turtles, 10 lizards and 6 snakes noted in Appendix II to the CITES. The types consist of Aldabra huge tortoises, a savannah display, a boa constrictor and a Burmese python, and so on.

A 35-year-old regional female declared to enforcement officers that she is the owner of the animals, and declared that they were had for education functions. As the lady was not able to produce any Licence to Possess or pertinent evidence, the AFCD has actually for that reason detained her on suspicion of unlawful belongings of threatened types noted in Appendices I and II to the CITES. An overall of 30 threatened reptiles, consisting of the crocodile discovered the other day, were taken for additional examination. The crocodile has actually been preliminarily determined as an estuarine crocodile, which is a types noted in Appendix I to the CITES.

According to the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586), unless excused or otherwise specified, ownership of Appendix I or Appendix II types needs a Licence to Possess or pertinent documentary evidence of the animals’ origin.

A spokesperson for the AFCD stated, “Illegal possession of endangered species is a serious offence. Any person contravening the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance will be liable to a maximum fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years and the seized specimens will also be forfeited upon conviction.”

To protect public security, the AFCD highly advises members of the general public not to keep harmful or aggressive animals in their homes. In addition, various animals have various particular requirements, and wild animals have specific ecological requirements. From an animal well-being point of view, wild animals are not appropriate for keeping in homes.

The Government is dedicated to safeguarding threatened types. The AFCD will stay alert and continue to keep an eye on and gather intelligence through different channels, and proactively take enforcement action to fight offenses including threatened types. Members of the general public are advised to report any thought prohibited ownership of threatened types to the AFCD by calling 2150 6978 or emailing to espint@afcd.gov.hk.