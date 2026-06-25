Ahead of India T20Is, Ireland assistant coach Gary Wilson exposes long-lasting objective and wants to imitate Kenya

Ahead of a two-T20I series versus world top India, Ireland assistant coach Gary Wilson is believing long-lasting and hopes that in 2030, when the nation co-hosts the T20 World Cup in addition to England and Scotland, they have the ability to imitate what Kenya carried out in the 2003 World Cup. The East African nation, among 3 co-hosts, stunned one and all by reaching the semifinals. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Ireland can learn a lot from Shreyas Iyer's team over the next few days. (PTI)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/25/400x225/PTI06-24-2026-000165B-0_1782351359771_1782351374732_9e0b7fb0-7ed9-45fe-8b39-9196b8ea0627.jpg"alt ="Ireland can learn a lot from Shreyas Iyer's team over the next few days. (PTI)"title ="Ireland can learn a lot from Shreyas Iyer's team over the next few days. (PTI)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Ireland can find out a lot from Shreyas Iyer’s group over the next couple of days. (PTI)

Ireland take the field versus India on Friday (6pm India time). The 2nd video game will be used Sunday at the exact same location: Stormont, Belfast. Wilson hopes the upcoming matches versus India can set the phase for the 2030 T20 World Cup. In world cricket today, there is no larger group than the Indian group under brand-new captain Shreyas Iyer, with explosive names like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma in the ranks prepared to fire on all cylinders. Ireland are ensured of a location in the 2028 T20 World Cup by virtue of their ICC ranking, and in 2030, they will exercise their right to play as the co-hosts.

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“Our next T20 match will probably be in 2027,” Wilson informed BBC Sport NI.

“We will have an ODI [50 overs format] focus after this, and naturally so with the World Cup qualifiers coming up in the new year, so for a little while, T20 cricket will take a back seat. It’s a new cycle, and the good thing is we know we have qualified for not just 2028, but 2030 as well, and that allows real planning.

“Our desire needs to be for 2030 and a home World Cup where we will want to get everybody engaged, and we’ll make a play like that. Why can’t we do a Kenya from 2003 and reach a semi-final or reach possible? That ought to be everybody’s objective,” he added.

Tucker is the right choice! Wilson also praised new T20I captain Lorcan Tucker. This will be the wicket-keeper batsman’s first captaincy assignment on a full-time basis. “He’s exceptionally well prepared, he’s thorough and among our finest gamers, so I believe he is more than prepared for the difficulty,” Wilson said.

“He’s the regard of his peers and personnel, so I’m delighted to see what he will bring. He’ll have his senior gamers on the pitch also, so it [instruction] will navigate everybody else,” he included.