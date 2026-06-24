United States prepares citizenship cost walking; Indians struck tough

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is proposing considerable cost walkings for naturalization, possibly affecting countless Indian nationals. The expense for citizenship applications might increase by as much as 80%, with reduced-fee choices and waivers being removed. This relocation comes as Indians regularly rank amongst the biggest groups ending up being U.S. residents, with 10s of thousands acclimating every year.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)has actually advanced a proposition that would significantly increase the expense for long-term locals to end up being American residents. This relocation might affect countless Indian nationals who are qualified to make an application for naturalization each year.

Under the proposed modifications, the cost for Form N-400, the main application for naturalization, would see a substantial increase. For paper filings, the expense would leap from $760 to $1,330, a boost of 75%. Online applications would deal with a steeper walking, increasing by roughly 80% from $710 to $1,280.

The proposition intends to remove the present reduced-fee alternative for lower-income candidates and will likewise eliminate charge waivers totally for naturalization applications. Presently, people with restricted monetary ways can look for either a charge decrease or a total waiver.

Check out |United States proposes 75% walking in citizenship application charge, ends cost waivers for naturalisation applicants

The DHS likewise prepares to increase the charge for Form N-336, which is utilized by candidates looking for a hearing after their citizenship applications have actually been rejected. The charge for paper submissions of this kind would increase from $830 to $1,475, and for online filings, it would increase from $780 to $1,425.

Individuals naturalised by nation of birth: Fiscal years 2022 to 2024

Nation of birth 2022 (number) 2022 (%) 2023 (number) 2023 (%) 2024 (number) 2024 (%) Overall 969,380 100.00% 878,460 100.00% 818,570 100.00% Mexico 128,880 13.30% 111,460 12.70% 107,670 13.20% India 65,960 6.80% 59,050 6.70% 49,700 6.10% Philippines 53,410 5.50% 44,760 5.10% 41,200 5.00% Dominican Republic 34,530 3.60% 35,220 4.00% 39,880 4.90% Vietnam 33,250 3.40% 33,310 3.80% 34,240 4.20% Cuba 46,910 4.80% 33,190 3.80% 33,430 4.10% China, People’s Republic 27,040 2.80% 30,750 3.50% 29,200 3.60% El Salvador 21,450 2.20% 21,090 2.40% 21,940 2.70% Jamaica 22,960 2.40% 20,190 2.30% 19,970 2.40% Colombia 18,090 1.90% 17,090 1.90% 17,890 2.20% Haiti 18,000 1.90% 16,100 1.80% 14,160 1.70% Brazil 13,200 1.40% 12,980 1.50% 14,100 1.70% South Korea 14,880 1.50% 12,330 1.40% 12,760 1.60% Pakistan 18,010 1.90% 15,440 1.80% 12,380 1.50% Nigeria 14,440 1.50% 13,530 1.50% 12,310 1.50% Bangladesh 14,180 1.50% 12,640 1.40% 11,640 1.40% Canada 12,570 1.30% 11,320 1.30% 11,290 1.40% Venezuela 11,500 1.20% 10,860 1.20% 10,820 1.30% UK 12,980 1.30% 10,990 1.30% 10,790 1.30% Guatemala 10,910 1.10% 10,420 1.20% 10,760 1.30% All other nations 376,250 38.80% 345,770 39.40% 302,440 36.90%

According to the DHS, these charge changes are planned to much better show the firm’s expenditures in processing and adjudicating naturalization-related applications. The firm is presently accepting public remarks for a duration of 60 days. These remarks will be evaluated before a last guideline is carried out.

The relocation comes at a time when Indians continue to be amongst the biggest groups getting U.S. citizenship. According to DHS information, 65,960 Indians were naturalised in FY2022, followed by 59,100 in FY2023 and 49,700 in FY2024. Regardless of the decrease, India stayed the second-largest source nation for brand-new United States residents in FY2024.

(With inputs from TOI)