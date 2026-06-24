19659001 SENSEX 76,200.68 19459050 -893.39 COOL 23,824.10 -278.80 CRUDEOIL 6,959.00 19459050 -24.00 19659004 GOLD 146,504.00 -1,614.00 19659005 SILVER 225,533.00 19459050 -8,777.00 19659007 SENSEX 76,200.68 -893.39 AWESOME 23,824.10 19459050 -278.80 CLEVER 23,824.10 19459050 -278.80 19659010 CRUDEOIL 6,959.00 -24.00 CRUDEOIL 6,959.00 -24.00 GOLD 146,504.00 -1,614.00 19659013
- Home News< meta itemprop= material = 19459028 > World The vessels wishing to utilize the momentary passage would require to collaborate with the IMO, based upon collaborates revealed by the organisation and Omani authorities < img src = 19459039 alt title data-original= 19459039 > Oman stated on Tuesday it had actually collaborated with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to offer a short-term maritime passage for vessels looking for to transit the Strait of Hormuz, state news company reported. 19659017 The vessels wishing to utilize the short-lived passage would require to collaborate with the IMO, based upon collaborates revealed by the organisation and Omani authorities, it included. The procedure was targeted at making sure liberty of navigation through the tactical waterway in line with worldwide law and the law of the sea, which support flexibility of navigation without enforcing transit costs. Released on June 24, 2026 19659019 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. 19659020 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. 19659021