Hong Kong – Keynote speech by SITI at Australia-China Innovation Summit arranged by Australia China Business Council in Melbourne, Australia (English just) (with picture)

Keynote speech by SITI at Australia-China Innovation Summit arranged by Australia China Business Council in Melbourne, Australia (English just) (with image) ******************************************************************************************

Following is the keynote speech by the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, at the Australia-China Innovation Summit arranged by the Australia China Business Council in Melbourne, Australia, today (June 23, Melbourne time):

Differentiated visitors, women and gentlemen,

Excellent afternoon. It is a satisfaction to join you all today at the Australia-China Innovation Summit. My genuine thanks to the Australia China Business Council for bringing us together and for providing me this chance to share Hong Kong’s newest development and innovation (I&T) landscape and the appealing chances for much deeper Hong Kong-Australia partnership.

Hong Kong and Australia have actually long been linked through trade, financial investment and dynamic people-to-people ties. These links were additional enhanced when the Free Trade Agreement and Investment Agreement participated in force in 2020, opening brand-new channels for service, improving market gain access to, and strengthening our shared dedication to open, rule-based financial co-operation.

Today, a brand-new chapter of cooperation is unfolding. Supported by the National 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong is moving complete steam towards its vision of ending up being a worldwide I&T centre and a worldwide center for high-calibre skill.

Promoting I&T advancement ranks high up on the program of the existing regard to the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) Government. Our objective is clear: to inject brand-new incentive into financial development, establish a varied economy, and develop top quality tasks. In 2022, we promoted the I&T Development Blueprint, setting out clear instructions and techniques for Hong Kong’s future I&T advancement. We embrace a clear market policy, with concerns in a number of locations consisting of life and health innovation, AI and robotics, advanced production and brand-new energy innovation.

Hong Kong’s I&T strength starts with skill. We are home to 5 universities ranked amongst the world’s leading 100, consisting of 2 medical schools in the international leading 40, and 3 universities ranked amongst the world’s leading 30 in information science and AI. This scholastic strength offers a strong R&D (research study and advancement) structure to change research study developments into real-world applications.

Our flagship R&D effort, InnoHK, exhibits this aspiration. It has actually constructed partnership with more than 30 world-renowned universities and research study institutes from 12 economies, brought over 3 000 global scientists, and established an overall of 38 labs. We are happy that 2 leading Australian organizations – the University of Melbourne and the University of Queensland – remain in partnership with among our InnoHK R&D centres called the Microbiota I-Center, which concentrates on advancing microbiome science for customised health care. We eagerly anticipate more cooperation with Australia to perform first-rate and impactful collective research study.

The HKSAR Government is likewise devoted to promoting I&T advancement through tactical financial investments. 3 HK$ 10 billion efforts are presented to drive research study translation and tech market development. The Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme, released in 2023, speeds up the commercialisation of impressive university research study and has actually currently supported 73 tasks. The New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme, introduced in 2024, supports tactical markets in developing wise production centers in Hong Kong. This year, we will introduce the Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund to additional channel market capital into emerging and future markets of tactical significance.

We are likewise investing HK$ 3 billion, around AUD550 million, in the Frontier Technology Research Support Scheme, allowing regional universities to hire worldwide superior scientists or researchers in frontier fields. To support start-ups, we released the Pilot I&T Accelerator Scheme previously this year to bring in expert I&T accelerators from worldwide to establish bases in Hong Kong. Together, these efforts supply robust and concrete assistance throughout all phases of development – from skill destination and standard research study to start-up advancement and market scaling.

Facilities is similarly vital. The Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone is an effective example. Found at the limit in between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, it allows the smooth circulation of skill, capital, information and necessary products such as biological samples. Considering that its opening last December, more than 90 occupants from pillar markets such as life and health innovation, microelectronics, brand-new energy and AI have actually currently developed an existence there, signalling strong self-confidence in Hong Kong as a location where company can grow.

Hong Kong’s northern area is quickly becoming an effective engine for future I&T advancement. The Hetao Hong Kong Park and the adjacent San Tin Technopole will form a total pipeline from research study to prototyping, pilot production and full-blown production. By 2032, the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster will supply 180 000 PFLOPS of calculating power – 36 times Hong Kong’s present capability – producing a significant cross-boundary information center that enhances Hong Kong’s AI advancement and high-performance computing. With the pilot lines in the Hong Kong Microelectronics Research and Development Institute entering into operation later on this year, Hong Kong is constructing a thorough I&T passage in the North, incorporating research study, calculating power, prototyping, screening and production into a combined community.

This brand-new cluster will stand amongst Asia’s a lot of vibrant I&T environments, linking Hong Kong’s research study quality and institutional benefits with the huge application circumstances and market chances of the Chinese Mainland – specifically the Greater Bay Area, home to 88 million individuals and a GDP surpassing AUD3.1 trillion.

Hong Kong ranks 2nd worldwide total in the most recent IMD (International Institute for Management Development) World Competitiveness Ranking and 4th in digital competitiveness, showing a fully grown environment where skill, capital, and policies line up. Our start-up scene has actually risen to 5 200 business, a development of 40 percent because 2021. A quarter of creators are from overseas, which is a clear indication that global business owners see Hong Kong as a location where they can scale quick, plug into worldwide markets, and run with self-confidence. Combined with Hong Kong’s multilingual company culture, basic low-tax system, expert services and first-rate facilities, all of these make Hong Kong a natural suitable for Australian innovators trying to find transparent, high-trust environments.

Ladies and gentlemen, Hong Kong and Australia share a long history of collaboration and relationship. As the worldwide economy goes through extensive change driven by innovation, our 2 economies are incredibly well positioned to co-create options that are relied on, scalable and worldwide competitive. Whether in life and health sciences, AI, advanced production, or green innovation, the chances before us are plentiful and growing.

I warmly welcome Australian companies, scientists and innovators to deepen your engagement with Hong Kong – to explore our I&T environment, to partner with our universities and research study institutes, and to take the chances emerging throughout the Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong stands all set to function as a “super-connector” and “super value-adder” for organizations looking for global development.

May I want the top an excellent success. Thank you quite.