Who is Messi’s spouse? A household picture stimulates fan craze before essential Argentina World Cup match- Here’s how Lionel Messi reacted

Lionel Messi has actually invested years making history on the football field, however his newest eye-catching minute originated from a far more individual location, his household. Before Argentina’s World Cup match, Messi’s other half Antonela Roccuzzo shared an image with their 3 children, revealing her assistance for the football icon and the nationwide group.

The basic household post rapidly got a caring action from Messi, advising fans that behind the worldwide super star is a strong household bond that has actually remained stable throughout his amazing profession.

On Monday, Lionel Messi broke a tie with Germany icon Miroslav Klose and scored an incredible double in Argentina’s Group J encounter versus Austria, making him the very best objective scorer in World Cup history, according to ESPN.

Who is Lionel Messi’s other half?

While Lionel Messi is understood worldwide as one of football’s biggest gamers, his partner Antonela Roccuzzo has actually likewise constructed her own identity beyond being the partner of a sports icon. The couple’s story started long previously popularity and prizes. Messi and Antonela both matured in Rosario, Argentina, and very first understood each other when they were kids, according to a report by In Style.

According to reports, Messi gotten in touch with Antonela through her cousin, Lucas Scaglia, who was his youth good friend and colleague. The 2 remained linked even after Messi transferred to Barcelona at the age of 13, based on a report by In Style.

Their relationship gradually became a relationship years later on. When Messi went back to Argentina in 2005 to support Antonela after she lost her buddy in an automobile mishap, their bond ended up being more powerful.

The couple’s relationship ended up being public in 2009 when Messi validated he had a sweetheart throughout an interview with Catalan’s TV3. A year later on, Antonela relocated to Spain to deal with him. After years together, they wed in a home town event in Rosario on June 30, 2017.

Why did Messi’s household image get attention?

Before Argentina’s World Cup match, Antonela shared a picture of herself with her 3 kids– Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro– supporting Messi and the nationwide group, according to a report by the New York Post.

The post consisted of the caption, “Let’s go Argentina!!!! With you constantly @leomessi!!!! You are incredible!!”.

Lionel Messi reacted in the remarks with a wholehearted message:”❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ los amo, “which equates to,” I like you all. “

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The minute rapidly highlighted the close relationship in between Messi and his household.

The football star has actually frequently spoken through his actions about the significance of household. In spite of the pressure and attention that feature being among the most significant names in sports, Messi has actually kept a steady individual life with Antonela and their kids.

The couple has 3 children, Thiago, born in 2012, Mateo, born in 2015, and Ciro, born in 2018.

Antonela shared another picture today with the caption, Qué privilegio verte hacer historia una y otra vez

Te amo @leomessi !!!

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What does Antonela do outside her domesticity?

Antonela Roccuzzo has actually constructed a profession as a design, influencer, and businesswoman. She has actually dealt with numerous style and charm brand names, consisting of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Adidas, Alo Yoga, Tiffany & & Co., and Lancôme, according to Grazia. She is likewise a significant social networks figure, with almost 40 million fans on Instagram, according to a report by In Style.

Her experience as a mom motivated her to release a kids’s clothes brand name called Enfans in 2014.

Antonela has actually likewise signed up with Messi, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, in humanitarian projects supporting susceptible kids in Argentina.

She has actually spoken freely about stabilizing motherhood, work, and public life. Talking to Elle in February 2026, she shared, “It’s difficult to discover your balance, as a mama, businesswoman, and somebody attempting to be at occasions.”

She included, “I was feeling really guilty about leaving my home and not existing with the kids. I went to New York for a couple of days and was feeling bad about it. When I came back, everyone was best. No one passed away. I understood that I can do things regularly.”

How has Messi well balanced football and household?

Messi’s football profession has actually reached remarkable heights. He has actually won the UEFA Champions League 4 times, attained numerous private records, made millions, and raised the 2022 World Cup prize with Argentina, according to a report by In Style and New York Post.

Now playing in his 6th World Cup in 2026, Messi stays among football’s most significant names. His relationship with Antonela and their kids stays one of the most crucial parts of his life. Their journey from youth pals in Rosario to a household supporting each other throughout the world has actually turned into one of the most appreciated stories surrounding the football super star.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Messi’s spouse?

Antonela Roccuzzo is his long time partner.

The number of kids do they have?

They have 3 children.

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