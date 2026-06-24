Hong Kong – HKICL alerts public of fraudulent website

HKICL alerts public of fraudulent website *****************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL) has recently noted a fraudulent website at hxxps[:]//hkfps[.]life purported to be from the HKICL. The fraudulent website imitates as “Buyer Online Protection” to provide services including 1) refund to buyer, 2) unauthorised online transaction reporting, and 3) online transaction support, for online transaction over FPS payment. It intends to trick user into giving away personal document number and ID photo together with phone number for real-name verification in order to get cash reward. In addition, it also tricks user into providing bank name, bank account holder’s number and bank account holder’s name to top up and withdraw money from its platform’s virtual wallet via FPS. Further, it directs user to a fraudster impersonating as customer service personnel.



The HKICL advises that such fraudulent website has no affiliation with the HKICL, or any business of the HKICL. The HKICL will not directly provide FPS service to individual members of the public or contact individual members of the public proactively under usual circumstance. The genuine official website addresses of the HKICL are www.hkicl.com.hk and fps.hkicl.com.hk.



The HKICL urges the public to beware of suspicious calls, websites or other communications, and to remain vigilant in protecting personal information. If members of the public receive any suspicious communication purportedly from the HKICL, please call the HKICL’s general line at 2533 1111 to verify. Members of the public who suspect that they have become the victim of fraudulent acts should report promptly to the Police.