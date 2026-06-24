Hong Kong – CCIDA leads industry delegation to participate in Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026 in France (with photos)

CCIDA leads industry delegation to participate in Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026 in France (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau led an industry delegation to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market 2026 in France from June 23 to 26 (Annecy time), and sponsored the industry to set up the Hong Kong Pavilion and hold the Hong Kong Partner Pitches, with an aim to support Hong Kong original animation works and showcase their capabilities at international animation film festivals.



The industry delegation comprises six local animation companies (eMotionLAB LTD, Fanflare Creative Limited, Newgen Creativity Limited, Point Five Creations, Queenkong Land ACG Co Ltd, and Taproot Studio Limited), which developed their respective animation projects under the CCIDA-sponsored 3rd Future Animation – AI-Assisted Animation Production Support Scheme organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association. With the assistance of artificial intelligence in the creation process, ideas are turned into high-quality animation and entertainment intellectual properties. The Hong Kong Pavilion features these six Hong Kong original animation projects, showcasing the creativity of Hong Kong productions to the international market to explore global business opportunities.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Pavilion on June 23, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries Miss Yvonne Ip remarked that CCIDA will continue to provide robust support to the creative industries through related animation production support initiatives, assisting creative talent to reach international markets, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a creative hub in Asia. In addition, the Hong Kong Pavilion this year is supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, and its Deputy Representative Mr Kasper Ng also attended the opening ceremony.



To further assist participating companies in seizing opportunities for international exposure, the Hong Kong Partner Pitches was also organised on the same day. The session enabled participating creators to showcase to overseas counterparts and investors the Hong Kong animation industry’s excellence in the application of innovative technologies, compelling visual storytelling, and distinctive cultural flair. The creators also conducted business meetings with international peers to explore collaboration.



The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is one of the most prestigious international animation film festivals, while its Annecy International Animation Film Market is also a prominent annual business-oriented exhibition. For more information about the Festival and the Market as well as the Hong Kong Pavilion, please visit www.annecyfestival.com/en and futureanimation.com.hk/2025/en/home-en/.