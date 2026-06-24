Hong Kong – CE concludes visit to Fujian (with photos)

CE concludes visit to Fujian (with photos/videos) *************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, continued his visit to Fujian today (June 24). He met with Hong Kong elderly persons who have retired in Fujian, and visited a thematic exhibition on Fuzhou’s development as well as new energy and technology enterprises.



In the morning, Mr Lee met in Fuzhou with Hong Kong elderly persons who have retired in Fujian to learn about their living conditions. Mr Lee said that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has been providing support for cross-boundary elderly care. Among the measures, the Fujian Scheme provides a monthly cash allowance to eligible Hong Kong residents who have moved to Fujian Province. The HKSAR Government will continue to take forward cross-boundary elderly care measures, providing greater convenience for Hong Kong elderly persons who choose to retire on the Mainland.



Mr Lee then visited the 30th Anniversary Achievement Exhibition of “3820” Strategic Project to learn about Fuzhou’s achievements in urban planning and socio-economic development. The “3820” Strategic Project originated from the Fuzhou City’s 20-Year Economic and Social Development Strategic Vision (Strategic Vision) formulated in 1992 under the stewardship of President Xi Jinping when he was the then Secretary of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee. Taking three years, eight years, and 20 years as key milestones, the Strategic Vision mapped out Fuzhou’s development blueprint, provided direction and laid an important foundation for its long-term development. Mr Lee said that the Strategic Vision systematically mapped out, among others, Fuzhou’s socio-economic development goals, steps, planning and key focus areas, demonstrating a forward-looking approach that has guided Fuzhou’s reform and opening up, and modernisation. Its underlying concepts and major practices are highly inspirational. The HKSAR Government is pressing ahead at full speed with the preparation of Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and will spare no effort in taking forward the work. As a directional, strategic and operable guiding document, the Plan will map out Hong Kong’s development over the coming five years. Hong Kong will proactively seize the major opportunities brought by the National 15th Five-Year Plan, consolidate and enhance the city’s status as an international financial, shipping and trading centre, accelerate its development into an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre, build an international hub for high-calibre talent, better integrate into and serve the overall national development, further develop the economy and improve people’s livelihood.



Mr Lee then arrived in Ningde City and met with the Secretary of the CPC Ningde Municipal Committee, Mr Zhang Yongning, to exchange views on issues of mutual concern.



In the afternoon, Mr Lee visited Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Limited (CATL) and Ningde Sikeqi Intelligent Equipment Co, Ltd (SKEQI) to learn about high-tech developments in research and development (R&D) of new energy battery technology and automated intelligent equipment manufacturing. CATL is a leading new global energy technology enterprise. Its market share in power batteries has ranked first in the world for nine consecutive years. It was listed in Hong Kong last year, and the initial public offering was the world’s largest at the time. CATL has also set up a R&D institute at the Hong Kong Science Park, focusing on areas including AI, new energy and new materials. SKEQI is a national-level specialised and sophisticated “little giant” enterprise, focusing on automation in areas such as new energy, vehicles and construction machinery. Leveraging end-to-end service capabilities across the technology chain, supply chain and talent chain, it continues to facilitate new industrialisation in relevant industries. The two enterprises leverage their complementary strengths to foster co-ordinated development across the industrial chain.



Mr Lee said that CATL’s listing in Hong Kong and the establishment of its R&D institute reflect Hong Kong’s dual advantages as an international financial hub and an I&T hub. Hong Kong is pressing ahead with the development of the new energy industry and is accelerating the application of green technologies. He said he looked forward to further strengthening co-operation between Hong Kong and Fujian in the new energy sector. Mr Lee said that Hong Kong is home to five universities ranked among the world’s top 100, and eight universities ranked among Asia’s top 100, bringing together scientific research experts and teams from around the world. Leveraging the innovation strengths of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong is striving to develop into an international I&T centre, with the development of the Northern Metropolis (NM) being accelerated in both pace and efficiency. The NM comprises a number of I&T projects, including the Hong Kong Park in the Loop and the San Tin Technopole, providing a complete industrial chain for R&D and commercialisation, and promoting upstream-midstream-downstream synergy. Mr Lee encouraged more Fujian enterprises to establish a presence in the NM, leverage Hong Kong’s advantage of connecting the Mainland and the world and its high value-added professional services, and bring in frontier high-tech technologies and talent. By combining Hong Kong’s strong scientific research capabilities and vibrant I&T ecosystem, enterprises can enhance industrial chain deployment, advance new industrialisation and achieve complementary advantages, and seize the new opportunities brought by the country’s high-quality development and high-level opening up.



In the evening, Mr Lee met and exchanged views with the Secretary of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee, Ms Guo Ningning, and the Mayor of Fuzhou, Mr Wu Xiande, in Fuzhou. Mr Lee then returned to Hong Kong.