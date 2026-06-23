Trump: IAEA to inspect Iran sites at right time

Trump says IAEA will inspect Iran’s nuclear sites at the ‘appropriate time’
By Reuters
Synopsis
US President Donald Trump has contradicted Iran’s claims regarding inspections of its nuclear sites. He stated that International Atomic Energy Agency officials will indeed visit the country’s damaged nuclear facilities at the “appropriate time.” This assertion comes amidst ongoing tensions and scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear program, suggesting continued international oversight.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran was wrong about there not being any plans for International Atomic Energy Agency officials to inspect damaged nuclear sites in the country, adding that U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors will be on the ground in Iran at the “appropriate time.”