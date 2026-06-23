21.3 C
London
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Trump: IAEA to inspect Iran sites at right time

Trump: IAEA to inspect Iran sites at right time

By
Editor
-
0
123

Trump says IAEA will inspect Iran’s nuclear sites at the ‘appropriate time’

By Reuters

Synopsis

US President Donald Trump has contradicted Iran’s claims regarding inspections of its nuclear sites. He stated that International Atomic Energy Agency officials will indeed visit the country’s damaged nuclear facilities at the “appropriate time.” This assertion comes amidst ongoing tensions and scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear program, suggesting continued international oversight.

U.S. President Trump visits PennsylvaniaReuters
U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. ​President Donald ​Trump said on Tuesday that ‌Iran was ⁠wrong ⁠about ​there not being ​any plans for International ​Atomic ⁠Energy Agency ‌officials ​to ​inspect ⁠damaged nuclear sites in the ​country, adding ​that U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors ‌will be on the ​ground ​in ⁠Iran at the “appropriate time.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Significant fire breaks out in labour settlements near Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan, no casualties reported

Business 0
(file picture)Work has actually begun on the demolition of...

United States reveals $17.5 billion in loans for nuclear power supply chain

Business 0
Run-throughThe U.S. Department of Energy is using $17.5 billion...

Breaking News Live Updates: Qatar Amir calls PM Modi, condoles deaths of 12 Indians in Ras Laffan blast

Business 0
24 Jun 2026|10:06:09 AM ISTPM gets a phone...

Popular

Significant fire breaks out in labour settlements near Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan, no casualties reported

Business 0
(file picture)Work has actually begun on the demolition of...

United States reveals $17.5 billion in loans for nuclear power supply chain

Business 0
Run-throughThe U.S. Department of Energy is using $17.5 billion...

Breaking News Live Updates: Qatar Amir calls PM Modi, condoles deaths of 12 Indians in Ras Laffan blast

Business 0
24 Jun 2026|10:06:09 AM ISTPM gets a phone...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here