how-vimal-wellness-is-democratising-premium-olive-oil-for-india

India, June 22 —

June 22, 2026:-For decades, olive oil in India occupied a peculiar position. It was aspirational, recommended by nutritionists, stocked by modern trade retailers, and admired by health-conscious consumers. Yet for most Indian households, it remained a niche purchase rather than a kitchen staple.

The challenge was never awareness.

The challenge was accessibility.

Premium imported olive oils often carried the perception of being products reserved for affluent urban consumers. High price points, limited availability, and a positioning rooted in exclusivity kept the category from reaching the broader Indian market.

Vimal Wellness believes that equation can be rewritten. As part of its broader wellness portfolio, Vimal Wellness offers a range of Cold-pressed and Gourmet oils designed for consumers who are increasingly looking for healthier, cleaner, and more conscious choices in their everyday cooking. Its Extra Virgin Olive Oil sits within this larger vision: to make premium-quality wellness products more accessible to Indian households without making them feel out of reach.

Vimal Wellness Extra Virgin Olive Oil represents a larger shift underway in India’s food and wellness landscape: the movement of premium nutrition from luxury shelves to everyday consumption.

The Rise of Conscious Consumption

India’s wellness economy has evolved dramatically over the last decade.

Consumers today are reading labels, comparing ingredients, questioning processing methods, and actively seeking products that align with long-term health goals. The modern Indian shopper is no longer purchasing solely on price. Value, transparency, nutrition, and trust have become equally important considerations.

This shift has created a new category of demand.

Consumers want premium products, but they do not want premium products that feel inaccessible.

They want better ingredients without unnecessary complexity. They want healthier alternatives without compromising convenience. Most importantly, they want brands that respect both their aspirations and their budgets.

Vimal Wellness has positioned its Extra Virgin Olive Oil precisely at this intersection.

Premium Without Pretension

What makes a product premium?

Traditionally, companies have answered that question through scarcity, exclusivity, and elevated pricing.

The emerging generation of Indian consumers sees it differently.

Today, premium is increasingly defined by quality of sourcing, purity of ingredients, nutritional integrity, and trust in the brand.

For years, the olive oil category in India carried a pricing perception problem. Several brands positioned extra virgin olive oil at significantly higher price points, creating the belief that quality olive oil had to be expensive. Vimal Wellness is challenging that mindset. The brand’s approach is simple: deliver the same premium quality consumers expect from extra virgin olive oil, but at a price point that makes everyday adoption possible.

Made from carefully selected Spanish Arbequina and Hojiblanca olives, Vimal Wellness Extra Virgin Olive Oil combines global sourcing standards with a commitment to everyday wellness. Naturally rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats, it reflects the brand’s vision of bringing premium-quality nutrition to Indian households at an accessible price point.

The objective is not to create a product consumers admire from a distance. The objective is to create a product consumers incorporate into their daily routines.

In many ways, this represents the future of premiumisation in India: not making products more exclusive, but making quality more inclusive.

From General Trade to Quick Commerce

One of the strongest advantages behind Vimal Wellness is the trust and credibility built by Vimal Oils over the last three decades. Headquartered in Gujarat, a state known for its deep-rooted food and edible oil culture. Vimal Oils has emerged as one of the leading names in India’s edible oils category, with a diverse portfolio that has made it a familiar presence in Indian households.

Over the years, the company has built a strong presence across Gujarat and several key markets through its edible oil portfolio, earning consumer trust through a consistent focus on quality, nutrition retention, and value. This long-standing expertise in the oils category has enabled Vimal Oils to understand evolving consumer preferences and adapt to changing lifestyles.

The launch of Vimal Wellness is a natural extension of this journey. As Indian consumers increasingly seek healthier and more conscious food choices, the brand is leveraging its category expertise to bring premium wellness products to a wider audience.

Health-conscious consumers no longer plan wellness purchases weeks in advance. They discover products online, compare options instantly, and expect delivery within minutes. The gap between awareness and purchase has never been smaller.

Vimal Wellness recognized this shift early and built a strong omnichannel presence spanning traditional retail, modern trade channels, direct-to-consumer channels, and leading quick commerce platforms. By ensuring availability across Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, alongside its wider retail network, the brand has positioned itself wherever today’s consumers choose to shop, whether through a neighborhood store or a smartphone screen.

This strategy is particularly relevant for olive oil.

A consumer researching healthier cooking alternatives today can move from discovery to purchase in the same browsing session. Availability becomes a competitive advantage.

In the quick commerce era, shelf space has become screen space.

Brands that are present at the moment of intent are the brands that win.

Building a Category, Not Just a Product

The most successful consumer brands rarely focus solely on market share.

Instead, they focus on category expansion.

India’s olive oil market remains significantly underpenetrated compared to many developed economies. This creates an opportunity larger than simply competing with existing players.

The opportunity lies in converting first-time users.

Every household that transitions from viewing olive oil as a specialty product to considering it a regular part of their kitchen represents growth for the entire category.

This is where Vimal Wellness’ positioning becomes strategically important.

By combining premium sourcing with broader accessibility, the brand is helping reduce the psychological barrier that often accompanies premium health products.

Consumers are not being asked to adopt an elite lifestyle.

They are simply being offered a better choice.

The Future of Wellness Is Inclusive

Perhaps the most important lesson from the Vimal Wellness story is that the future of premium consumption in India may look very different from the past.

Historically, premium brands created distance.

Tomorrow’s premium brands will create reach.

They will deliver better ingredients, superior quality, and stronger health credentials while remaining relevant to everyday consumers.

Vimal Wellness Extra Virgin Olive Oil reflects that philosophy. It is a product rooted in premium quality and global sourcing, yet designed for Indian kitchens, Indian cooking habits, and Indian consumers.

In a market increasingly defined by conscious consumption, convenience, and accessibility, that may prove to be the most powerful premium strategy of all.