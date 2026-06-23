Myntra’s EORS records 1.3X growth in new customers YoY; Made-in-India D2C Brands Record 40% Growth in Demand

India, June 20 —

Bengaluru, 20 June 2026: Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, now in its 24th edition, recorded 1.3X growth in first-time shoppers over the June edition last year, with non-metro markets accounting for 55% of that share. Cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Guwahati, Surat, Nagpur, and Bhopal were among the strongest contributors. Made-in-India D2C brands under Myntra Rising Stars saw an average 40% growth in demand over the June edition of EORS last year. Together, these numbers reflect EORS’s growing role as a structural platform for brand growth, customer acquisition, and fashion and lifestyle discovery across India.

Featuring 6 million+ styles across fashion, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, and lifestyle, this edition of EORS saw 5,000 first-time partner brands leverage the platform to expand reach and connect with consumers at scale. D2C brands participating in EORS added nearly 13 lakh styles across categories, strengthening both the breadth and freshness of selection available to shoppers. Brands including VASTRADO, PLIX The Plant Fix, Mamaearth, The Souled Store, and Powerlook recorded an average of over 70% growth in demand over their daily average, underscoring the scale of opportunity EORS creates for emerging brands seeking national visibility.

Ritesh Mishra, SVP, Head of Revenue and Category, Myntra, said, “EORS has always been a celebration of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, bringing together millions of customers and thousands of brands from across the country. We are particularly encouraged by the momentum witnessed across non-metro markets and the growth we were able to propel for emerging D2C brands, many of whom leveraged EORS to connect with customers at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to strengthen our technology-led shopping experience, we remain focused on bringing the best of trends from leading fashion and lifestyle brands to India’s digitally savvy consumers.”

Categories That Drove Demand

Customer demand this edition was shaped by seasonal needs like summer travel, weddings, and workwear. Men’s Casual Wear led across Early Access and Day 1, while Eyewear recorded the highest growth on Day 1. Women’s Ethnic Wear and Women’s Western Wear maintained strong traction through the event, with Beauty and Personal Care and Kidswear recording significant demand growth. Travel-led categories including trolley bags, backpacks, and travel accessories also saw increased demand, reflecting a mix of everyday and occasion-led purchasing.

The edition saw strong engagement across established brands including GUESS, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, ASICS, The Ordinary, and L’Oreal, alongside new additions such as Kate Spade, Bardot, Longchamp, Aston Martin Watches, e.l.f. Beauty, Chloe, Pierre Cardin Bags, STRV, VAHRO, Sparklepop, Juicy Couture, Saucony, Gully Labs, and Official FIFA Jerseys among others.

Demand in non-metro markets was led by Women’s Ethnic Wear, Men’s Casual Wear, Beauty and Personal Care, and Sports Footwear. Brands that saw strong traction in these cities include Crocs, Bata, Nike, Lacoste, Timex, Snitch, Koskii, Libas, H&M, MANGO, CAI, ALDO, Sangria, Mamaearth, Maybelline, and L’Oreal among others.

M-Now Brings Speed to the Sale

Myntra’s hyper-speed delivery proposition M-Now saw a surge in demand during EORS across fashion, beauty, accessories, and travel-related categories. Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai were the strongest markets, while demand from Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad highlighted growing adoption beyond metros. Live across eleven cities, M-Now gave customers access to 1 lakh+ styles with deliveries starting from 30 minutes. Popular brands among M-Now shoppers included Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, adidas, Manyavar, Libas, Indo Era, Michael Kors, Fossil, Skechers, Maybelline, and Lakme.

FWD Records Strong Gen Z Demand

FWD, Myntra’s Gen Z-focused proposition, saw strong engagement during EORS, contributing significantly to platform orders. The proposition featured 700K+ styles from brands including SZN, Freakins, Bonkers Corner, Glitchez, Anouk Rustic, Lulu and Sky, KPOP, and Outzider among others.

About Myntra

Myntra is one of India’s leading destinations for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, offering a curated collection of popular brands across categories. With a focus on discovery, personalisation, and convenience, Myntra serves millions of customers nationwide through its app-first ecosystem. Myntra has transformed the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle shopping experience in the country through its pioneering speed-focused initiatives, M-Express and M-Now. Its industry-leading technology, fashion-forward insights, and creator-led content make it the preferred platform for Gen-Z and millennial shoppers. Myntra continues to shape how India discovers and experiences style, with beauty emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments.