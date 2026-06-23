The Real Cost Gap Between AI Voice Agents and Human Telecallers: VoxTurn Crunches the Numbers

India, June 19 —

While India’s technology conversation has spent the last two years on sovereign LLMs, benchmark comparisons, and AI summits, VoxTurn has been doing something quieter: deploying voice AI in production for Indian enterprises, at scale, in regional languages, on outbound and inbound phone operations that run around the clock.

The company today is putting its experience on record. After two-plus years of building voice AI systems for clients across real estate, healthcare, and consumer businesses, VoxTurn is making a direct claim: for high-volume phone operations in India, AI voice agents are not just comparable in cost to human telecallers. When you do the full math, they are often cheaper.

The problem, VoxTurn says , is that most enterprises are not doing the full math.

The typical procurement comparison sets an AI vendor’s per-minute rate against a telecaller’s monthly salary. On the surface, this makes the human look cheaper. But this comparison measures two different things. A monthly salary does not tell you the cost of a productive talk-minute once you load in what a contact centre floor actually costs to run.

Across Indian enterprise operations, a standard outbound telecaller logs roughly 90 to 120 minutes of actual talk time per day, after accounting for no-pickups, call setup, wrap-up, breaks, and the recovery time that follows a run of rejections. At a base salary of Rs 15,000 a month across 24 working days, and productive talk-time of 120 minutes a day, base cost works out to approximately Rs 5.20 per productive minute, before a single additional cost is applied.

By the time you add PF, ESI, and gratuity at 15% to 20% on base, outbound telephony at Rs 0.30 to Rs 0.80 per minute, seat and infrastructure costs, team lead and QA overhead, and the cost of attrition that runs at 30% to 60% annually across most Indian contact centre floors, the picture changes. Based on conversations with contact centre operators and VoxTurn’s own deployment data, the fully loaded cost of a productive talk-minute runs Rs 6 to Rs 10 in Tier-2 cities, and Rs 12 to Rs 17 in metro operations. AI voice agents on a comparable deployment run at Rs 2 to Rs 6 per minute.

“We didn’t build VoxTurn to replace salespeople. We built it because we kept seeing talented sales professionals spend their best hours on tasks that had little to do with selling. Qualifying leads, chasing callbacks, updating CRMs, these activities can consume the majority of a salesperson’s day, while the conversations they were actually hired, take a back seat. The moment you take qualification off their plate, you give them back the part of the job that drives results: meaningful customer conversations. That’s the fundamental idea behind VoxTurn,” says Gaurav Vishwakarma, Founder, VoxTurn.

AI belongs in the part of the funnel that is high in volume, repetitive in nature, and hard to staff effectively: first-touch qualification calls, outbound reminders, follow-up sequences, off-hours inbound, and regional language coverage across shifts that no human team can cost-effectively maintain. Human agents, freed from that grind, spend their time on warm, qualified conversations where judgment and relationships determine the outcome.

The same economics extend well beyond sales. Utility helplines, loan reminders, appointment follow-ups, government outreach programs: the constraint is identical across all of them. Too many people to reach, not enough agents, and an attrition problem that never goes away.

This, VoxTurn says, is where India’s real AI economy is being built.

About VoxTurn

VoxTurn is the voice and conversational AI product line of Invorto RealTech Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based company building AI voice agents for Indian enterprises. Since 2023, VoxTurn has deployed voice AI in production across financial services and consumer businesses, handling outbound and inbound phone operations in regional languages at scale. The company was featured on Shark Tank India Season 5.