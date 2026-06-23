Japan – JCB Contactless Expands to Metro de Madrid Enabling Seamless Tap-to-Ride Access Across the Network

JCB Contactless Expands to Metro de Madrid Enabling Seamless Tap-to-Ride Access Across the Network

Tokyo, London, and Madrid, June 23, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB is pleased to announce that JCB Contactless is now available for use on Metro de Madrid, enabling cardmembers to access the metro network with a simple tap of their card or mobile device.

From June 2026, passengers can enter metro stations by tapping their contactless-enabled JCB Cards or mobile wallets directly at fare gates. While card payments have already been available at metro station ticket machines, this new functionality allows users to bypass ticket purchases and access the network more efficiently, helping to reduce waiting times, particularly during peak hours, by tapping directly at fare gates.

The rollout covers Metro de Madrid’s extensive network of 303 stations and forms part of the operator’s broader modernization efforts to improve passenger flow and overall accessibility. The solution is supported by upgraded gate infrastructure, including EMV-enabled readers that allow secure contactless transactions with international payment cards and mobile devices.

The introduction of JCB Contactless at fare gates enhances accessibility for international travellers, including JCB Cardmembers visiting Madrid, by enabling direct and familiar access to public transportation without the need to purchase tickets in advance. This development also reflects the growing global trend of contactless transit payments in major metropolitan areas, supporting JCB’s continued expansion in Europe and its commitment to improving payment convenience for its more than 181 million cardmembers worldwide.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB Europe said: “Enabling JCB Contactless on Metro de Madrid represents an important step in expanding everyday acceptance for our cardmembers across Europe. Public transportation is a key touchpoint for international travellers, and by allowing passengers to simply tap and travel, this rollout makes the metro network more accessible and efficient, particularly during busy periods. As more cities adopt contactless transit solutions, we will continue to strengthen our acceptance network to deliver seamless and convenient payment experiences for our cardmembers worldwide.”

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Media Contacts:

JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Anna Takeda

Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp

JCB International (Europe) Ltd.

Diana Lee

Email: dlee@jcbeurope.eu