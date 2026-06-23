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Home Business Hyderabad-Based ShootOrder Earns Meta Business Partner’s Highest Tier Recognition

Hyderabad-Based ShootOrder Earns Meta Business Partner’s Highest Tier Recognition

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India, June 18 —

Hyderabad, India – June 18, 2026: ShootOrder, one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies, proudly announced that it has been recognized as a Meta Business Partner at the highest tier, earning Meta’s prestigious partner badge for excellence in digital advertising and business growth solutions.

This recognition places ShootOrder among an elite group of agencies globally that have demonstrated exceptional expertise, consistent client success, and a proven ability to drive measurable business outcomes using Meta’s advertising platforms.

Founded in Hyderabad, ShootOrder has spent over 13 years helping brands scale through performance marketing, SEO, content marketing, marketing automation, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives. The agency has served more than 400 brands across healthcare, automotive, real estate, education, retail, and technology sectors.

Commenting on this achievement, Rajat Jain, Founder and CEO of ShootOrder, said:

“Becoming a Meta Business Partner at the highest tier is a proud milestone for our entire team. This recognition validates our relentless focus on delivering performance, innovation, and measurable business impact for our clients. We thank our clients and team members who have been instrumental in this journey, and we remain committed to helping businesses unlock growth in the digital-first era.”

The Meta Business Partner badge signifies that ShootOrder has met Meta’s rigorous standards for campaign performance, ad spend management, platform expertise, and client success. As a highest-tier partner, the agency will gain access to advanced resources, strategic insights, and exclusive support from Meta, further strengthening its ability to deliver cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.

This latest milestone adds to ShootOrder’s growing list of industry recognitions, including its position as a Google Premier Partner and its reputation as one of India’s fastest-growing performance marketing agencies.

About ShootOrder

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Hyderabad, ShootOrder is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in Performance Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Marketing Automation, Analytics, Content Marketing, and Digital Transformation solutions. The agency has partnered with over 400 brands across India and global markets, helping businesses accelerate growth through data-driven digital strategies.

Media Contact:
Saurabh Mahindrakar

saurabh@shootorder.in
Website: www.shootorder.com

This Press Release is distributed by HT Syndication. For queries write to contentservices@htdigital.in

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