Mysuru records over 1.21 lakh trees in citizen-led census

With the roadside tree study now total, the task will move into its next stage, that includes mapping trees in public parks and gardens, followed by studies of trees within schools, colleges, medical facilities and temple

properties. Submit|Picture Credit: The Hindu In what is being referred to as among Karnataka’s biggest citizen-led metropolitan tree censuses, the’Nammara Tree Census’has actually recorded 1,21,789 trees throughout all 65 wards of Mysuru. The organisers declare that the workout is the city’s initially extensive database of its tree wealth. The initial findings, launched in this month, mark the conclusion of a six-month study that covered every ward under the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limitations. A comprehensive clinical report including species-wise analysis, ward-wise green cover quotes, carbon sequestration information and a list of heritage trees is anticipated to be launched in August this year. < img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/cz16vg/article70596377.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/6702_14_9_2025_19_39_9_1_MYSURUTREES.JPG" src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/cz16vg/article70596377.ece/alternates/SQUARE_80/6702_14_9_2025_19_39_9_1_MYSURUTREES.JPG" alt data-device-variant ="SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE~SQUARE" width ="100%" height ="100%">

The effort, led by the Bherunda Foundation which is headed by Ms. Trishika Kumari Wadiyar, is being referred to as the very first clinical effort to count, geo-tag and completely record every tree within the city’s local limitations. The workout draws motivation from Mysuru’s enduring green tradition developed throughout the reigns of erstwhile rulers Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

The job progressed into a city-wide motion after Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) and the Mysuru City Corporation signed a memorandum of comprehending with the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Mangaluru, in October 2025 to carry out the census. The Bherunda Foundation signed up with the effort in January 2026, combining federal government firms, universities, companies, civil society organisations and volunteers.

More than 520 resident volunteers, consisting of trainees, engineers, instructors, physicians, housewives and retired experts, took part in the workout. Study groups passed through streets and areas throughout the city, taping GPS collaborates, types information, trunk girth, health status and growing conditions of specific trees utilizing a digital platform established by CFAL.

The census was performed with the assistance of 21 partner organisations drawn from the business, scholastic and social sectors.

According to a news release, the initial report mentioned that every recorded tree has actually been geo-tagged and evaluated for its types, health and physical measurements. The last clinical report is anticipated to supply ward-wise rankings of tree density, quotes of the city’s carbon storage and yearly carbon absorption capability, analyses of native and unique types, and suggestions for preservation and eco-friendly repair.

The report will likewise recognize heritage trees that are more than 100 years of ages and suggest them for legal security.

A public information website is being prepared to allow citizens and others gain access to the tree database, look for trees by ward or types and report issues connecting to tree health. The database will become turned over to the Mysuru City Corporation as a living record of the city’s green facilities.

With the roadside tree study now total, the task will move into its next stage, that includes mapping trees in public parks and gardens, followed by studies of trees within schools, colleges, healthcare facilities and temple facilities.