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Yoga has actually ended up being world’s biggest neighborhood event, states PM Modi

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Leslie Atkins
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata on June 21, 2026. Photo: PIB Ayush Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata on June 21, 2026. Picture: PIB Ayush Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday(June 21, 2026)stated yoga unites and brings everybody together, and has actually ended up being the world’s biggest neighborhood event.

“June 21, in some parts of the Earth marks the longest day, and due to the fact that of International Yoga Day, this day has likewise end up being the day of the world’s biggest cumulative event,”the Prime Minister stated taking part at an occasion on International Yoga Day in Kolkata.

Follow LIVE updates on International Yoga Day 2026 here

Mr. Modi, who took part in yoga in addition to a crowd of 35,000 individuals on Kolkata’s Red Road, described Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Maharshi Aurobindo, and Lahiri Mahasaya, mentioning that they took the “yoga custom to brand-new heights”.

Observing that the sense of connection is the extremely essence of yoga, the Prime Minister mentioned that the entire nation and the whole world appear linked to one another, which is the real power of yoga.

In September 2014, Mr. Modi proposed at the United Nations to commemorate June 21 as International Yoga Day. On December 11, 2014, the UN formally stated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, with assistance from 193 member states and 173 co-sponsors. Ever since, Yoga Day is well known around the world every year.

Throughout the Yoga Day events in Kolkata, the Prime Minister was seen communicating with individuals and fixing the postures of a few of them.

Describing this year’s International Day of Yoga style,’Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, Mr. Modi stated the ancient practice plays an essential function in promoting physical health, psychological wellness and active aging, consequently enhancing the lifestyle.

Highlighting the advantages of yoga, the Prime Minister stated the practice teaches us to be long-lasting students concerning our own mind and bodies.

“Our objective needs to be to be more versatile at 40 than we were at 20; more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. It assists tune our bodies for versatility, keeps high energy level, “he stated.

The Prime Minister likewise advised individuals that they must not limit yoga to just specific events, and it needs to be made part of individuals’s lives.

“Let us promise not to restrict yoga to simply one day or a single occasion. Let us make yoga an important part of our lives, our households, and the lives of future generations,” he stated.

This was the very first celebration that International Yoga Day events were observed in Kolkata with great deal of excitement. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and numerous other BJP leaders and Ministers existed at Yoga Day events. The location of the Yoga Day and the Kolkata riverfront were decked up over the previous numerous days. Screens live-streaming the occasion on Red Road were established in numerous parts of the city considering that Sunday (June 21) early morning.

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“I wish to reveal my genuine appreciation to my siblings and sis in Kolkata for being such amazing hosts for this year’s International Yoga Day occasion. Commemorating International Yoga Day in such a dynamic city is genuinely an honour,” the Prime Minister published on social networks. He likewise applauded a citywide tidiness drive was held and called it motivating.

Released – June 21, 2026 02:57 pm IST

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