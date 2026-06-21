Yoga has actually ended up being world’s biggest neighborhood event, states PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata on June 21, 2026. Picture: PIB Ayush Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday(June 21, 2026)stated yoga unites and brings everybody together, and has actually ended up being the world’s biggest neighborhood event.

“June 21, in some parts of the Earth marks the longest day, and due to the fact that of International Yoga Day, this day has likewise end up being the day of the world’s biggest cumulative event,”the Prime Minister stated taking part at an occasion on International Yoga Day in Kolkata.

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Mr. Modi, who took part in yoga in addition to a crowd of 35,000 individuals on Kolkata’s Red Road, described Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Maharshi Aurobindo, and Lahiri Mahasaya, mentioning that they took the “yoga custom to brand-new heights”.

Observing that the sense of connection is the extremely essence of yoga, the Prime Minister mentioned that the entire nation and the whole world appear linked to one another, which is the real power of yoga.