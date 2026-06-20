United States authorities fulfill Boeing, Lockheed, GE associates in India

United States authorities fulfill Boeing, Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace agents in India ET OnlineLast Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 03:41:00 PM IST

Run-through United States State Department authorities engaged with leading American aerospace companies, consisting of Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and GE Aerospace, in India. The conversations fixated broadening industrial chances within the civil air travel sector in between the United States and India. This cooperation highlights how American development and economic sector participation are cultivating higher success and security throughout the area. Listen to this short article in summed up format

Agencies Authorities from the United States State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs( SCA)fulfilled agents of Boeing, Lockheed Martin and GE Aerospace in India

Authorities from the United States State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) satisfied agents of Boeing, Lockheed Martin and GE Aerospace in India to go over US-India civil air travel business chances.

The advancement was revealed by S. Paul Kapur of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in a post on X.

“Met with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace reps to discuss U.S.-India civil aviation commercial opportunities. American innovation and private sector participation are making the United States, India, and the region more prosperous and secure,” Kapur stated.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">