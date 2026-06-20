Pak minister Naqvi in Iran for top-level journey

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reached Iran unannounced – the very first see to the nation by any senior Pakistani authorities after Washington and Tehran signed a contract focused on bring back peace in West Asia.

Naqvi reached Mashhad in Iran on Saturday, reported Geo News, without divulging additional information.

Later on, Iranian media reported that Naqvi was on his method to the capital city, Tehran, to hold talks with senior Iranian authorities.

According to the state-owned IRNA news firm, Naqvi, throughout his check out, will “monitor the ongoing negotiations” in between Iran and the United States.

The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today, which resulted in the resuming of the Strait of Hormuz and marked the start of a 60-day settlement window focused on bring back peace in West Asia.

Pakistan – the crucial arbitrator in the settlements – is likewise a signatory to the memorandum as a guarantor.

No authorities statement was made in Islamabad about Naqvi’s journey, however it is thought that he would talk about the upcoming technical-level talks in between Washington and Tehran, which were anticipated to start on June 19, however were delayed.

Axios reported on Saturday that White House envoy Steve Witkoff was on his method to Switzerland, where the preliminary of talks after the MoU finalizing is anticipated to happen, with concentrate on Iran’s nuclear stock. It even more mentioned an unnamed source stating Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is likewise preparing to take a trip to Switzerland.

Naqvi, who is thought to be near Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, made a minimum of 3 tactical check outs to Iran to bridge diplomatic spaces and deal with distinctions with the United States ahead of the finalizing of the MoU.

He has actually likewise been frequently fulfilling the United States Charge de’ Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad, according to main sources.