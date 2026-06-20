Rajasthan starts public transportation overhaul as CM flags off 876 electrical buses throughout 8 cities

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Rajasthan on Saturday took a significant action towards reconstructing its public transportation network, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagging off 876 electrical buses throughout 8 cities under the PM e-Bus Sewa plan, which are anticipated to be totally taken into service by this Diwali

The buses, provided by EKA Mobility and run by Chartered Speed, form the bulk of Rajasthan’s approved allotment of 1,150 electrical buses.

In the very first stage Jaipur and Bhilwara will be made functional fiollowed by Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer will be next and after that Bikaner and Alwar, market sources verified

The state, as part of its future pipeline strategies, intends to include another 555 city e-buses, in addition to the 1,150 buses currently contracted under the main PM-eBus Sewa plan, with extra prepare for 50 tourism-focused double-decker e-buses in the leading market source, notified businessline.

A transportation system under pressure

The rollout comes as public transportation capability has actually had a hard time to equal metropolitan development. Jaipur uses maybe the clearest example. The city when ran around 400 low-floor buses, however today has just about 200 buses in service. With lots of buses most likely to reach completion of their lives this year, the brand-new electrical buses are anticipated to offer commuters in Jaipur and other states an increase.

Automobiles and e-rickshaws fill the space

As organised bus services stopped working to broaden with need, alternative modes actioned in. Rajasthan has actually an approximated 100,000 auto-rickshaws and a similarly big fleet of e-rickshaws, and another 50,000 taxis and bike taxis running throughout the city, according to regional transportation experts.

The development of these services has actually assisted fulfill movement need and supported the gig economy, however it has actually likewise highlighted the absence of an adequately big and trusted mass-transit network.

Versus this background, Rajasthan’s electrical bus program is being deemed an effort not just to amaze fleets however likewise to bring back bus-based public transportation capability. The state presently has an electrical bus penetration rate of around 0.5%, amongst the most affordable for significant states.

Constructing the community

The program is backed by financial investments in charging and upkeep facilities, with Rajasthan establishing 9 devoted e-bus depots to support operations. The effort is lined up with the Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy 2022, which imagines a phased shift towards cleaner movement and public transportation.

The launch of electrical bus operations in Jaipur and Bhilwara marks another essential turning point in supporting India’s shift to sustainable public transportation under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme. With 29 electrical buses now running in Jaipur and 18 in Bhilwara, we enjoy to support Rajasthan’s vision for cleaner and more effective metropolitan movement. stated – Sanyam Gandhi, Whole- Time Director at Chartered Speed Limited which has actually taken obligation for operaitions and upkeep of the buses

Together with the current intro of 55 electrical buses in Shillong, these implementations form part of our wider dedication to release 3,000 electrical buses throughout 18 cities across the country. When completely functional, this fleet is anticipated to serve almost 5.5 lakh guests every day and help in reducing emissions while covering nearly 20 crore kilometres yearly.

“By continuing to work carefully with state federal governments and transportation authorities, we intend to reveal transport more sustainable, trusted, and available for countless commuters throughout India.” he even more described

Stage of a bigger shift

The 876 buses flagged off on Friday consist of both nine-metre and 12-metre designs, permitting operators to deal with various path requirements and guest volumes.

The release represent more than three-fourths of Rajasthan’s approved allowance of 1,150 electrical buses, with the staying buses anticipated to be inducted in future stages.

“This release shows Rajasthan’s dedication to constructing a modern-day public transportation network. Electric buses can play a crucial function in enhancing city movement while providing a cleaner and more comfy travelling experience,” stated Dr Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility.”end-of-article”Released on June 20, 2026