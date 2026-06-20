India brings back 3.4 million hectares of abject land, improves rural incomes

Professionals highlighted growing water tension and environment obstacles, prompting more powerful preservation efforts and market involvement

Almost 3.4 million hectares of abject land have actually been brought back throughout the nation over the last 12 years, enhancing farming performance and producing much better income chances, Nitin Khade, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development stated on Saturday.

Speaking at the 5th NAREDCO Mahi Real Estate Convention 2026 in New Delhi, Khade worried the requirement for sustainable urbanisation while reinforcing rural economies and saving natural deposits.

Highlighting the work carried out by the Department of Land Resources, Khade stated that “almost 3.4 million hectares of abject land have actually been brought back over the last twelve years, enhancing farming performance and developing much better income chances.”

Promote well balanced rural-urban advancement and water preservation

He stated that in spite of continuous efforts to make cities more liveable, a number of obstacles continue to continue, needing alternative advancement designs that support both rural and city development.

Revealing issue over emerging water difficulties and altering weather conditions, Khade highlighted the requirement for water preservation determines throughout city and rural areas. He prompted the property market to contribute more actively to water preservation and rural advancement efforts, stating sustainable development would need “a well balanced method benefiting both cities and towns.”

The remarks came throughout a panel conversation on “Global Pathways to Sustainable Social Development and Self-Sufficient Cities” at the convention held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Cities need to be self-dependent in water, energy and human capital

Former Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra stated future cities should be self-dependent in crucial resources while staying inclusive and available.

“Sustainability is essentially about making sure the long-lasting survival and success of cities,” Mishra stated. He included that future cities need to be self-dependent in “water, energy and human capital” while staying inclusive for all areas of society.

“Cities are for individuals. They should supply quality real estate, robust facilities, effective movement and a much better lifestyle for every single person,” he stated.

Mishra likewise highlighted the function of federal government programs such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission in improving India’s metropolitan landscape over the previous years.

Sustainability now a need in the middle of fast urbanisation

NAREDCO Mahi Chairperson Ananta S Raghuvanshi stated sustainability has actually ended up being a need amidst quick urbanisation and growing pressure on facilities.

“Sustainability today is no longer an alternative however a requirement,” she stated, including that conversations around sustainability have actually now moved “to the centre phase.”

The convention likewise hosted a panel conversation on skilling and sustainability in the realty sector, where market professionals stressed that establishing a future-ready labor force and embracing green structure practices will be crucial for the sector’s long-lasting development.

Released on June 20, 2026