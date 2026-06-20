Aquaman star Jason Momoa desires Vidyut Jammwal to assist him bag a Bollywood movie, applauds Street Fighter co-star

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has absolutely nothing however appreciation for his Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal. From applauding his skill to calling him among the most good-looking guys he has actually ever seen, the Aquaman star likewise jokingly revealed his desire to make a Bollywood launching with Vidyut’s aid.

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Jason Calls Vidyut ‘One of the most beautiful-looking males’

Speaking with Zoom about sharing screen area with Vidyut in Street Fighter, Jason had lots of compliments for the Indian star. Valuing both his appearances and capabilities, he stated, “He’s one of the most beautiful-looking men I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s so talented. He’s unbelievable,” highlighting how impressed he was by his co-star.

The Game of Thrones actor also humorously suggested that Vidyut should help him find work in the Indian film industry.

Sharing his wish to collaborate in the future, Jason remarked, “He should get me a job in Bollywood. He should have something set up for me. We should do something together. It’d be fun. And I said it, and I’m sticking with it. I can’t wait to come (to India) one day.”

Vidyut Makes Hollywood Debut With Street Fighter

Street Fighter marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first Hollywood venture, where he essays the role of Dhalsim. The teaser and trailer have already introduced audiences to his striking transformation, earning widespread appreciation for his intense and nearly unrecognisable appearance.

The actor sports a shaved head adorned with bold red markings, while his rugged orange robes, metallic arm accessories and tribal-inspired styling perfectly capture Dhalsim’s mystical and formidable personality.

Star-studded Ensemble Joins The Action-Packed Adaptation

Apart from Jason Momoa and Vidyut Jammwal, the film features Noah Centineo and Callina Liang in lead roles. The cast also includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

Official Synopsis Teases an Epic Showdown

Set in 1993, the upcoming adaptation follows Ryu and Ken Masters as they are drawn into another dangerous tournament. The official synopsis reads: “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury.

Behind this fight royale lies a lethal conspiracy that requires them to deal with off versus each other and the satanic forces of their past. And if they do not, it’s video game over!”

Associated Story: Street Fighter: Vidyut Jammwal releases his ‘Dhalsim’ appearance, web can’t get enough of bald ‘wild’ avatar

A New Chapter For The Iconic Franchise

The Street Fighter franchise was formerly adjusted into a live-action movie in 1994, with Jean-Claude Van Damme representing Guile and Raúl Juliá looking like M. Bison in his last movie function. Regardless of getting unfavorable evaluations from critics, the motion picture went on to make $99 million around the world.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai and composed by Dalan Musson, the current adjustment is co-produced by Legendary and Japanese computer game business Capcom. Paramount Pictures will launch the movie in theatres on October 16.