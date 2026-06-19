Trinamool crisis deepens in the middle of fund probe row, crucial resignations

Run-through A political storm is developing in Kolkata as dissident Trinamool MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, have actually lodged an authorities problem requiring a probe into the Rs 675 crore in the celebration’s savings account, presuming ‘cut cash’ and extortion. This follows a letter from previous treasurer Aroop Biswas looking for to freeze the account due to challenged authority. The advancements come in the middle of internal celebration reshuffles and legal obstacles.

Kolkata: A significant crisis deepened as debate emerged over an authorities grievance by dissident MLAs under LoP Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday. They lodged problems over the source of Trinamool’s funds, a day after a letter by previous treasurer Aroop Biswas looking for a freeze on Trinamool’s savings account in Kolkata. Previous West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick stepped down from all celebration organisational posts, and Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb resigned from his civic post, mentioning different factors.

A grievance letter has actually been sent by dissident Trinamool MLAs, who composed to Bidhannagar Police Station requiring a probe into the funds in the checking account of the Trinamool Congress and prompted a query.

The account holds deposits worth Rs 675 crore, sources stated. LoP of the dissident group, Ritabrata Banerjee, stated, “Whether the funds in the bank account are sourced from cut money and extortion cannot be ascertained. So, our MLAs have sent a letter to the police.” The LoP has 64 MLAs under their opposition bloc, all of whom are dissidents.

Especially, previous Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee had actually revealed an organisational reshuffle on June 5 following the Assembly election defeat, calling previous MP Subhasish Chakraborty as the brand-new treasurer in location of Aroop Biswas. The letter by Biswas, composed on June 12, was seen by ET.

Trinamool representative Kunal Ghosh, under Mamata Banerjee, stated, “If the celebration MLAs have actually mentioned any abnormalities or discovered any abnormalities in the fund, they ought to have notified the celebration supremo. They have sent a letter to the authorities– however is their concern looking for legal action or putting the celebration in difficulty?”

Another senior party leader from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool told ET, “The MLA who wrote to the bank may have acted to save himself. However, if he has sent the letter after the change in organisation, his letter will not be valid.”

LoP Ritabrata Banerjee said, “The cash in the account might be sourced from cut cash or corruption, and might have been utilized for chartered flights. Our MLAs have actually lodged a problem that it need to be penetrated. Our MLAs have actually lodged an FIR in composing.”

Letter by Aroop Biswas

Aroop Biswas composed in the letter that, in connection with “today conflict relating to the authority and control of the organisation, I have a strong and authentic apprehension that the aforesaid signed cheques, if currently in blood circulation or in the custody of individuals whose authority is under conflict, might be misused or provided for encashment without appropriate authorisation.”

“There for that reason exists a genuine and impending danger of unauthorised deals being performed through the aforesaid account. In these scenarios, any deal carried out throughout the pendency of the disagreement might trigger additional problems and expose both the organisation and me, as its Treasurer, to baseless liability and bias,” he pointed out in the letter.

He likewise mentioned that “immediate and instant preventive steps” were needed and asked for the personal bank’s Central Plaza branch “that no deals be allowed in the stated account till the disagreement is properly solved by the proficient authority. This demand is made authentic and entirely with a view to securing the funds of the organisation and avoiding any unauthorised or disputed operation of the account, and even more exclusively as a protective step to protect the funds of the organisation and avoid any unauthorised or disputed operation of the account.”

In another advancement, the Calcutta HC has actually offered an order supporting the Bengal Assembly Speaker’s choice accepting Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP, which was challenged at a greater bench.

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