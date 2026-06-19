Lebanon states 47 eliminated in strikes, Israel reports deaths of 4 soldiers

Beirut: Fighting flared once again in Lebanon on Friday, with authorities reporting 47 eliminated in Israeli airstrikes and Israel revealing the deaths of 4 of its soldiers.

The violence is the worst given that the sealing of a US-Iran offer to stop the broader Middle East war, which was expected to likewise stop briefly battling in between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s main National News Agency likewise reported a fresh Israeli strike on the location of Jezzine in the south, right after a United States authorities stated on Friday that Israel and Hezbollah had actually concurred a ceasefire.

An NNA reporter had actually likewise reported drones flying over the Tyre location, while an AFP reporter heard constant weapons shelling in the southern town of Nabatieh.

The United States main informed AFP on condition of privacy that the truce was brokered by United States and Qatari arbitrators, following talks with Israel and Iran.

A Gulf diplomat later on verified the ceasefire was brokered by Qatar, the United States and Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s workplace did not react to an AFP demand to verify the ceasefire.

Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin stated: “Everything related to agreements belongs to the political echelon… We will continue to operate according to the directives”

An earlier truce suggested to have actually worked in April did little to stop attacks from either side.

– ‘Dangerous escalation’ –

Lebanon’s health ministry stated Israeli airstrikes and barrages eliminated a minimum of 47 individuals– consisting of 7 ladies and 2 kids– and injured 97 others in Lebanon on Friday.

Video from AFPTV revealed numerous cars and trucks loading roadways in the city of Sidon as individuals tried to run away southern locations.

Israel’s armed force reported “more than 150 IDF (military) strikes in Lebanon since midnight”

It stated previously it had “struck more than 80 command centres, terrorists, launch positions and additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Nabatieh and additional areas in southern Lebanon”

“Dozens of Hezbollah terrorists operating in the command centres were eliminated.”

Iran-backed Hezbollah, on the other hand, stated it was assaulting Israeli forces around Nabatieh.

Israeli strikes likewise targeted the Baalbek area in the east of Lebanon, which had actually been mainly spared given that the start of the dispute in March.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated Israel’s newest attacks “constitute a dangerous escalation”

Previously, the Israeli armed force stated Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon had “fallen in combat” in addition to 3 other soldiers.

Israeli military reporters reported the 4 were eliminated when a tank was struck by “a suspected drone or anti-tank missile”

The armed force likewise reported that a reserve officer was seriously injured by a drone attack, with 4 other soldiers gently hurt.

– ‘Mothers need to weep’ –

The deaths of the soldiers drew a furious response in Israel.

Reactionary National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated “Lebanon must burn… For every tear shed by an Israeli mother, 1,000 Lebanese mothers must weep”

In reaction, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi implicated Israel of desiring “permanent war”

United States authorities consisting of President Donald Trump have actually revealed aggravation at Israel’s project in Lebanon.

Netanyahu stated Friday that Israeli soldiers will remain in south Lebanon “as long as necessary”

Hassan Tarhini, 57, required to run away the Nabatieh location, informed AFP that “we have no problem being displaced once, twice or even 10 times, so long as we return with our heads held high”

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in early March by assaulting Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel reacted with a huge project of airstrikes and a ground intrusion.

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