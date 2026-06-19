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India’s very first export of fresh Uttarakhand Litchi to Italy marks entry into European market

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Leslie Atkins
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India’s very first export of fresh Uttarakhand Litchi to Italy marks entry into European market

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ET BureauLast Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:11:00 PM IST

Run-through

Uttarakhand’s well known Dehradun litchis have actually formally gone into the European market with the very first export consignment reaching Italy. This substantial relocation, helped with by APEDA, saw one metric tonne of the

sweet, fragrant fruit dispatched on June 18, 2026. The effort assures much better returns for regional farmers, who are now seeing costs around 25 % greater than domestic rates, enhancing the area’s farming economy.

Agencies
India’s very first export of fresh Uttarakhand Litchi to Italy marks entry into European market

India sent its very first export consignment of fresh Uttarakhand litchi from Dehradun to Italy, marking the Himalayan state’s entry into the European market, the federal government stated Friday.

The inaugural consignment, consisting of one metric tonne of fresh litchi, was exported to Italy.

“The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) assisted in the very first export consignment of fresh Uttarakhand litchi from Dehradun to Italy on June 18, 2026,” the commerce and market ministry stated in a declaration.

Dehradun litchi is identified for its distinct sweet taste, appealing red colour, fragile scent and exceptional pulp quality. The area is understood for prominent ranges such as Rose Scented, Calcuttia and Bedana, and is grown in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

“The export effort has actually likewise led to enhanced returns for growers, with farmers getting costs around 25 percent greater than dominating domestic market rates,” it stated.

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