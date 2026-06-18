India dealing with 41% rains deficit as southwest monsoon stalls over Maharashtra

New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon stalled over southern Maharashtra, India is dealing with an across the country rains deficit of 41 pc in between June 4 and June 18, according to the current India Meteorological Department (IMD) information.

The nation has actually gotten simply 42.6 mm of rains versus the typical 72.2 mm throughout those duration.

IMD’s region-wise departure rains map reveals that rains deficits in main India, east and northeast India, the southern peninsula, and northwest India stand at 67 pc, 42 pc, 22 pc, and 6 pc, respectively.

Check out: India monsoon begins practically 40% brief as El Niño overthrows weather condition

The weather condition department stated on Thursday that “the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions” was the essential reason the southwest monsoon has actually stopped working to advance even more into the staying parts of Maharashtra in the previous couple of days.

There are 5 primary elements behind the downturn in the monsoon’s northward development.

The present monsoon circulation does not have a strong rise from the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD.

“Such surges are generally responsible for enhanced moisture incursion and widespread rainfall leading to further monsoon advance,” stated the weather condition department.

Second, low-level southwesterly winds connected with the monsoon flow have actually compromised over the Arabian Sea. This has actually resulted in minimized wetness transportation towards the Maharashtra coast and interior areas.

Third, the cross-equatorial circulation over the western Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, which functions as a wetness source for the southwest monsoon, has actually damaged throughout the current duration, leading to a decrease in monsoon activity, according to the IMD.

4th, monsoon weather condition systems such as low-pressure locations or cyclonic blood circulations over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, or an overseas trough (a belt of low pressure reaching a big location) of enough strength along the west coast that assists in monsoon improvement, are missing currently.

The last aspect is the weak stage of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), which is a moving system of wind, cloud, and pressure that brings rain as it circles the equator.

When it remains in an active stage, it brings more clouds to southern India, which are then brought northwards by the monsoon winds, causing improved rains.

“As a result, rainfall activity over most parts of Maharashtra is likely to remain isolated during the next 4-5 days,” stated the IMD.

The southwest monsoon’s sluggish northward development, paired with the current development of El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which causes less rains in India, can have substantial repercussions for kharif crops, which require prompt rains to prosper.

Check out: Southwest Monsoon advance over Maharashtra stalled due to damaging conditions: IMD

On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan provided instructions to recognize districts where there is a possibility of low or irregular rains, and prepare crop-wise contingency strategies in coordination with state federal governments.

The minister stressed that unique attention ought to be provided to water preservation, wetness management, inter-cropping, and alternative crop patterns.

A different and useful technique must be produced every risk-prone district so that farmers do not deal with any problem throughout the kharif season, directed Chouhan.

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