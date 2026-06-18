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G7 leaders meet in Evian-Les-Bains: United in support for Ukraine, agree to add pressure on Russia

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G7 leaders meet in Evian-Les-Bains: United in support for Ukraine, agree to add pressure on Russia

Reuters

Synopsis

G7 leaders meeting in Evian-les-Bains have pledged full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. They will intensify sanctions against Russia, targeting oil and gas. The leaders also welcomed a deal between the United States and Iran. Efforts will be made to diversify energy routes and reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. Energy stocks will also be increased.

France G7 SummitAP
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shake hands ahead of a group photo at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday June 16, 2026. (Isabel Infantes/Pool Photo via AP)

Evian-Les-Bain: The leaders of the G7 countries said on Wednesday they stand united to support Ukraine, including its territorial ‌integrity, ⁠and agreed ⁠to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy.

Read more: PM Modi, Trump swap notes ahead of meeting on G7 sidelines

“In this context, ​we will strengthen our sanctions (against Russia), including those ​on the oil ⁠and gas ‌sectors,” the leaders ​said ​in a joint ⁠statement.

Separately, the leaders, who are meeting ​for a summit in ​the French town of Evian-les-Bains, have also welcomed the deal between the United States and Iran ‌and said they are ready to contribute to ​its ​implementation.

Read more: ‘We are the most famous couple on Instagram’: Modi–Meloni’s ‘Melodi’ moment steals G7 spotlight

They added ⁠they will make efforts to diversify energy supply routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and increase energy stocks.

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