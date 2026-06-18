G7 leaders meet in Evian-Les-Bains: United in support for Ukraine, agree to add pressure on Russia

G7 leaders meeting in Evian-les-Bains have pledged full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. They will intensify sanctions against Russia, targeting oil and gas. The leaders also welcomed a deal between the United States and Iran. Efforts will be made to diversify energy routes and reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. Energy stocks will also be increased.

Evian-Les-Bain: The leaders of the G7 countries said on Wednesday they stand united to support Ukraine, including its territorial ‌integrity, ⁠and agreed ⁠to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy.

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“In this context, ​we will strengthen our sanctions (against Russia), including those ​on the oil ⁠and gas ‌sectors,” the leaders ​said ​in a joint ⁠statement.

Separately, the leaders, who are meeting ​for a summit in ​the French town of Evian-les-Bains, have also welcomed the deal between the United States and Iran ‌and said they are ready to contribute to ​its ​implementation.

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They added ⁠they will make efforts to diversify energy supply routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and increase energy stocks.