G7 leaders meet in Evian-Les-Bains: United in support for Ukraine, agree to add pressure on Russia
Reuters
Synopsis
G7 leaders meeting in Evian-les-Bains have pledged full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. They will intensify sanctions against Russia, targeting oil and gas. The leaders also welcomed a deal between the United States and Iran. Efforts will be made to diversify energy routes and reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. Energy stocks will also be increased.
Evian-Les-Bain: The leaders of the G7 countries said on Wednesday they stand united to support Ukraine, including its territorial integrity, and agreed to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy.
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“In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions (against Russia), including those on the oil and gas sectors,” the leaders said in a joint statement.
Separately, the leaders, who are meeting for a summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, have also welcomed the deal between the United States and Iran and said they are ready to contribute to its implementation.
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They added they will make efforts to diversify energy supply routes and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and increase energy stocks.