‘Disappointing’: Littering Around Uttarakhand’s Kainchi Dham Sparks Outrage|VIDEO|Image: X

Dehradun: Roadways around Uttarakhand’s Kainchi Dham were seen cluttered with non reusable plates, plastic bottles and other waste after over 1 lakh followers went to the shrine for its yearly Foundation Day events on Monday. Visuals from the location revealed waste spread along roadsides, raising issues over tidiness and civic duty at one of the state’s most popular spiritual locations.

The big event was held to mark the Foundation Day of Kainchi Dham, the ashram connected with revered spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. Fans from a number of parts of the nation reached the shrine regardless of traffic limitations, long travel hours and unforeseeable weather condition.

A video of trash near the spiritual location activated an outrage on social networks, with individuals mentioning that dedication needs to not come at the expense of tidiness Many stated that visitors need to guarantee they do not leave trash after using prayers or taking part in spiritual events.

” The cluttered roadways around the Dham are frustrating and show an absence of civic sense. Faith must leave true blessings behind, not trash,”a netizen stated.

Another stated, “kb tak government ko blame karenge jb log hi 0 civic sense wale hai.”

An X user blamed the absence of civic sense on our education system, including, “Parents require just marks however they stopped working to impart standard civic sense in their kids since they themselves do not have it.”

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