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Ashish Desai of the Aditya Birla Group: AI needs to can renovating service procedures

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Throughout the fascinating session entitled, ‘Agentic AI and the Redesign of Professional Work’ at The Economic Times Future of Knowledge Work Summit, Ashish Desai, CIO, Aditya Birla Group, Textile Business, stated that efficiency was the fundamental result of Agentic AI. He believes that real utilize of Agentic AI will be if it can redesigning company procedures and assisting organisations. #adityabirla #adityabirlagroup #ai #industry 50 #manufacturing #economictimes #technology

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