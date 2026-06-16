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Home Business India-US talks next week to provide ‘last touches’ to bilateral trade offer

India-US talks next week to provide ‘last touches’ to bilateral trade offer

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NEW DELHI: United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will hold talks with commerce & market minister Piyush Goyal next week to offer” last touches” to the very first tranche of the bilateral trade offer, a leading authorities stated Monday.

Greer is most likely to land in the Capital on next Monday with talks set up for June 23 and 24, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal informed press reporters.“Our expectation is that conversations will be focused around offering last touches to the structure offer, which has actually been gone over throughout the go to of their (United States) delegation … and likewise on the bigger BTA (bilateral trade contract), which has actually likewise been under conversations in between the 2 sides,” he stated.

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