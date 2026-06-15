Noida airport opens with IndiGo arrival

Noida International Airport has commenced flight operations. Its first IndiGo flight arrived from Lucknow and then departed back to the Uttar Pradesh capital. This marks a significant step for air connectivity in the region. The new airport aims to boost travel and economic development. It is designed as a multimodal transport hub.

Noida International Airport on Monday marked the start of flight operations as it received its first arrival — an IndiGo flight from Lucknow — before dispatching its inaugural departure to the Uttar Pradesh capital, officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E 2278 departed Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 7:12 a.m. and landed at the Jewar-based airport at 7:58 a.m., according to airport officials.

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The arrival marked the operational debut of the greenfield airport project, which is expected to strengthen air connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh, the National Capital Region and other parts of the country.

Shortly after the first landing, the airport witnessed its inaugural takeoff at around 8:19 a.m., with the flight bound for Lucknow carrying villagers from the Jewar region whose land had been acquired by the state government for the airport’s first phase of development.

Among those on board were Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), including Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Singh, Additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, and PCS officer and former Jewar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhay Singh.

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Officials said the new air link is expected to benefit business travellers, students, professionals and other passengers by offering an additional travel option while supporting regional economic development.

They added that the airport has been developed with a focus on creating a multimodal transport hub, integrating air travel with road and other modes of transport to improve connectivity across the region.