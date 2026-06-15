Mid-Sea Rescue: 14 Indian Mariners Saved As United States Navy Helps Sinking Cargo Dhow Off Oman Coast|Image: X

New Delhi: In a collaborated worldwide maritime search and rescue operation, all 14 Indian team members aboard a sinking mechanised cruising dhow were saved on Sunday early morning off the coast of Oman.

The high-seas rescue included a United States Navy maritime patrol airplane, a diverted business container ship, and quick mobilisation by the Indian Navy.

The distress circumstance started early Sunday, June 14, 2026, when the Indian-flagged dhow, recognized as MSV Virat 1, started handling water and sinking quickly in the Arabian Sea.

The vessel was located approximately 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, a popular seaside headland in Oman marking the entryway to the Gulf of Oman.

The Mid-Sea Emergency

The crisis emerged when the wooden-hulled freight dhow encountered extreme distress, leaving its 14-member Indian team dealing with a dangerous circumstance as the vessel started to immerse.

A United States Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol airplane, running in the area, discovered the distress and instantly bypassed basic regimens to render help. The P-8 aircrew flew over the sinking dhow to keep track of the scenario.

Identifying that the vessel was sinking, the airplane performed an emergency situation drop, releasing an inflatable life raft straight into the water near the stranded mariners.

From the air, the United States Navy team kept an eye on and verified that all 14 Indian nationals effectively left the sinking MSV Virat 1 and boarded the released life raft.

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Quick Coordination and Diversion

With the team securely off the sinking vessel however exposed in a life raft on the open ocean, the United States Navy instantly informed local coast authorities, releasing an immediate dispatch to the Indian Navy.

Concurrently, the P-8 airplane used marine radio bands to hail the closest business vessel efficient in using instant heavy-deck help.

The MV Jabal Ali 9, a St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) freight ship, was travelling through the sector.

The vessel had just recently left its Last Port of Call (LPC) in Sohar, Oman, and was en path to its Next Port of Call (NPC) in Mumbai, India.

Upon getting the immediate demand from the United States Navy airplane, the captain of the MV Jabal Ali 9 right away diverted the 155-meter freight ship towards the collaborates of the life raft.

Status of the Crew

According to maritime sources and preliminary inputs communicated back by the MV Jabal Ali 9, the industrial ship effectively obstructed the life raft.

All 14 Indian mariners have actually been brought securely on board. Preliminary health evaluations suggest that all team members run out threat and in steady condition.

In action to the United States Navy alert, the Indian Navy has actually diverted close-by surface area vessels to the place to communicate with the MV Jabal Ali 9, supply needed medical assistance, and help with the ultimate repatriation of the saved sailors.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat is likewise actively collaborating with Omani maritime companies to keep track of the continuous emergency situation action.

The precise reason for the abrupt flooding that sank the MSV Virat 1 stays under examination.

Event Comes Amid Growing Maritime Tensions

This follows the background of intensifying stress in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, where industrial vessels have actually progressively discovered themselves captured in local disputes.

Following this occurrence, the Ministry of External Affairs just recently summoned United States Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong demonstration over attacks that led to the deaths of Indian mariners.

India has actually explained making use of deadly force versus civilian shipping as undesirable and cautioned that such actions threaten maritime security and local stability.