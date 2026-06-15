How will the UK ban on social media for under 16s work?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to ban social media platforms for children under sixteen. This move aims to protect young people’s childhoods. Restrictions will also target gaming and livestreaming sites. The government plans to implement these measures before Christmas, with enforcement focused on platforms. Further details on age verification and potential curfews will be released soon.

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would impose a ​ban on social media sites ​for children under 16 and restrictions on gaming and livestreaming platforms ​to “give kids their childhood back”.

Below are details of what is being banned, how the measures will be enforced, and when they are expected to take effect:

TIKTOK, YOUTUBE AND INSTAGRAM ‌BANNED

The government ⁠said it ⁠would block children using social media platforms whose purpose is to enable user-to-user social interaction and ​which allow users to post material with algorithms.

This means the ban will include platforms ​like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, the government said in a statement.

Also read: UK PM Starmer says Britain will ban under-16s from using a range of social media apps

The government said it did not intend for messaging services like WhatsApp or music ​streaming services to be included in the ban, ⁠and exemptions would ‌be kept under review.

HOW WILL THE BAN BE ​ENFORCED?

Prime Minister ​Keir Starmer said the ban would be enforced through action ⁠against social media platforms, rather than seeking to fine children ​who find ways to circumvent it.

The government said regulator ​Ofcom would conduct a rapid study to establish the best way to verify if someone is over 16, and would have a new enforcement strategy and funding.

TIMING OF BAN

Starmer said he was aiming to pass the relevant regulations before Christmas and have the ban come into force early next year.

A ‌full response to the government’s consultation on the issue will be published in July, fleshing out details of the policy.

RESTRICTIONS ON ​GAMING SITES

The government ​also said it ⁠would block livestreaming and stranger communication for under-16s, including gaming sites.

Also read: Canada introduces legislation to ban social media for children under 16, regulate AI chatbots

Starmer said this would prevent strangers contacting children through these sites.

GOVERNMENT WILL LOOK AT CURFEWS, RESTRICTIONS ON ​SCROLLING

The government will also be looking in more detail at overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under 18-year-olds, and will set out more detail in the response next month.

Restrictions on functionalities banned for those under 16 would be applied by default for 16- and 17-year-olds, the government said.