RCom Money Laundering Case: Court Grants 5-Day ED Custody to Gautam Doshi

The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi granted the ED five days of custody for Gautam Bhailal Doshi, valid until June 18, 2026. The former Reliance executive was produced before a vacation judge early Saturday morning following his arrest in Mumbai. The investigative agency had initially requested a 14-day remand to uncover the complete financial conspiracy and trace the trail of funds, but the court deemed five days sufficient for the initial phase of questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation focuses on alleged financial discrepancies within the Reliance ADA Group. Authorities claim that Doshi held a position of significant authority, managing overseas financing, offshore corporate structures, and multiple bank accounts linked to group entities. Investigators are looking into allegations that loan funds, including those from a consortium of banks, were diverted from their intended purposes and layered through various entities.

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