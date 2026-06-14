Emirates to screen every FIFA World Cup 2026 match on flights

Emirates has announced that passengers will be able to watch every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live onboard its flights through the airline’s dedicated sports channel, Sport 24 on ice.

The airline said coverage will begin with the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 and continue through to the final in the United States on July 19. The service will allow travellers to follow the action live during their journeys, ensuring they do not miss any part of the tournament.

According to Emirates, the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts will be available in the June edition of its ice magazine, helping passengers plan their travel around key matches. The live coverage will be available through Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra, which are offered on most Emirates flights, although availability may vary depending on aircraft type and route.

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The airline also said FIFA World Cup matches will be shown, where possible, in Emirates Lounges in Dubai.

More live sports to be available onboard and in Dubai lounges

The move comes as the FIFA World Cup 2026, one of the world’s most watched sporting events, gets underway across North America. Emirates said the live broadcasts aim to help passengers stay connected to the tournament while travelling.

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“Sport24 on ice is offering the full schedule of matches onboard. Bringing together fans from every nation and creating moments that transcend borders, passengers can follow the action live at 40,000 feet, ensuring they never miss a goal, a celebration, or a defining moment of the competition,” Emirates said.

Beyond football, Emirates will continue to offer live coverage of other major sporting events. From June 4 to June 20, Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra will broadcast the NBA Finals. The airline will also screen the Canada Sail Grand Prix from Halifax Harbour, Nova Scotia, on June 20 and 21, along with the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 19 and the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix on July 26.