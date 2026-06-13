Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday condemned the supposed negative remarks made on social networks versus Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s child and stated such remarks versus any child were inappropriate. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="UP CM condemns social media remarks against Akhilesh's daughter, cautions SP workers too" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities2_1769511880449_1769511907099.jpg"alt ="UP CM condemns social media remarks against Akhilesh's daughter, cautions SP workers too"title ="UP CM condemns social media remarks against Akhilesh's daughter, cautions SP workers too"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> UP CM condemns social networks remarks versus Akhilesh’s child, warns SP employees too

He stated authorities action must be taken in the case however likewise recommended that Yadav “reign in” his celebration employees before they make remarks versus others.

Dealing with an event in Azamgarh after inaugurating and laying the structure stone of 39 advancement tasks worth over 955 crore, Adityanath stated he directed authorities to sign up an FIR as quickly as the matter concerned his notification.

“I was seeing recently that some people were making comments on social media against the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav ji. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately told the police to register an FIR against it,” he stated.

The primary minister stated children ought to not be targeted and society needs to keep self-respect in public discourse.

“A daughter is a daughter. We have grown up with the values that the daughter in a village is everyone’s daughter and the sister in a village is everyone’s sister. We have never made any distinction,” he stated.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party chief, Adityanath stated, “Akhilesh ji, you give advice to others, but also advise your followers and workers to keep their language restrained.”

He stated individuals ought to believe before making remarks about others and review the type of language being utilized versus females, senior individuals, departed individuals and senior leaders.

“You also need to teach your people. It would be better if you make them understand, and if they cannot understand, hand them over to us, we will make them understand properly,” he stated.

The remarks followed supposed online trolling and objectionable remarks versus Yadav’s child Aditi Yadav caused grievances by the Samajwadi Party and associated organisations.

Cops in some districts, consisting of Kanpur, have actually started action and signed up cases in connection with the matter.

This post was created from an automated news firm feed without adjustments to text.