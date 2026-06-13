Sailesh Seals Raisoni Classical Chess Title In Style

Tamil Nadu’s Sailesh R with the prize

Nagpur: R Sailesh of Tamil Nadu concluded his project in the 19th GH Raisoni Memorial Chess Festival with a thumping win to emerge champ by a dominant margin of 1.5 points at Shraddha Park, Wadi Hingna Link Road, on Friday.A day after he was simply a draw away from winning the title in the classical format, Sailesh used his opening benefit with the white pieces well to dominate Pradeep Tiwari in the 11th and last round to end up the competition top, gathering 10.5 points. At the 2nd position, Sailesh was followed by Rupam Mukherjee of West Bengal, Kishan Kumar of Bihar and Nagpur’s Prerak Darvekar with 9 points each. Based upon the tie-break rating, Prerak ended up 4th while Rupam and Kishan signed up a podium surface.Nagpur’s Vedika Pal, who is now studying in Rajasthan, came 5th, gathering 8.5 points and a much better progressive rating. For his title-winning act, Sailesh got a prize money of Rs 41,000 and a flashing prize. Rupam got Rs 30,000 while Kishan and Prerak took cash prize of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.From Saturday, the fast competition of the celebration will start while the occasion in blitz format will be used Sunday.