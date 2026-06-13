India selects Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth as next Army Chief

Summary Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will end up being the next Chief of the Army Staff on June 30, 2026. He is successful General Upendra Dwivedi. Lt Gen Seth presently functions as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He has a recognized profession covering almost 4 years. His comprehensive experience consists of command and tactical functions. He is an extremely embellished officer. Listen to this short article in summed up format

ANI Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth

The federal government on Saturday designated Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff( COAS ). He will presume workplace on June 30, 2026, being successful General Upendra Dwivedi, who took control of as the Army’s 30th chief in June 2024.

Presently acting as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Seth organized the post on April 1, 2026. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986 and has almost 4 years of service in the Indian Army.

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Throughout his profession, Lt Gen Seth has actually held a series of functional, command and tactical consultations throughout varied surfaces and dispute environments. He has actually commanded an armoured routine in the desert sector, an armoured brigade, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir.

After his promo to Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and later on functioned as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, supervising a number of significant nationwide and worldwide engagements. As an Army Commander, he headed both the South Western Command and the Southern Command, turning into one of the couple of officers to have actually commanded 2 functional commands along the western front.

Lt Gen Seth has actually likewise held numerous crucial personnel consultations, consisting of Brigade Major of an independent armoured brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, Operations Officer with the United Nations Mission in Angola, Assistant Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters South Western Command, and Director General Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare.

He has actually played an essential function in the Army’s ability advancement and modernisation efforts, serving in visits connected to tactical preparation and force advancement. These consist of Colonel Capability Development for Mechanised Forces, Brigadier Perspective Plans and Acquisition, and Additional Director General Capability Development. In these functions, he added to the solution of the Army’s long-lasting modernisation and ability improvement strategies.

An extremely embellished officer, Lt Gen Seth has actually been granted the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

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Under his scholastic and expert record, he protected very first position in the Junior Command Course and won the very best All Round Student Officer medal at the Defence Services Staff College. He is likewise a graduate of the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College, and has actually gone to the Command and Staff Course in Paris.

Lt Gen Seth is arranged to take control of as the next Army Chief with impact from June 30.

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