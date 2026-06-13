2 accepted brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh; Nepal link presumed

< period data-ua-type="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> Lucknow: The STF apprehended 2 declared drug traffickers and took 600 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 60 lakh in the global market throughout an operation near Itaunja toll plaza.The implicated, Prakash Singh and Akashdeep Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri, were obstructed around 8.50 pm following a tip-off. STF groups laid a trap and recuperated the contraband together with a motorbike, 2 cellphones, 4 ATM cards, an Aadhaar card and Nepalese currency.STF had actually been tracking drug motion throughout UP when inputs indicated a consignment being transported through Itaunja. The duo was captured while going into Lucknow.Throughout initial interrogation, the implicated apparently exposed they sourced heroin from Nepal and provided it to cities such as Mumbai and Pune, where it brought greater rates.Private investigators think the set belong to a bigger interstate and cross-border narcotics network. Efforts are on to trace providers and receivers.An FIR has actually been signed up under the NDPS Act at Itaunja police headquarters, and even more probe is underway.