Parandur airport task essential for Tamil Nadu’s $1.5 trillion economy objective, state professionals

From left) J. Krishnan, Partner, S. Natesa Iyer Logistics LLP; V.K. Girish Pandian, President, Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, Guindy; Vijay Gopalan, previous CFO, AirAsia; and K. Phanindra Reddy, IAS (Retd.), at a panel conversation on’The Need for a Second Airport at Parandur ‘, arranged

by Super Chennai, in Chennai.|Image Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Tamil Nadu’s objective of ending up being a $ 1.5-trillion economy by 2036 might deal with a problem if the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur is postponed, market leaders and previous bureaucrats stated here on Friday.

The task is crucial to sustaining Chennai’s competitiveness, drawing in financial investments and supporting future development, as capability restrictions at the existing airport might end up being a significant traffic jam, they include.

Parandur airport viewed as essential financial enabler

At a panel conversation on ‘The Need for a Second Airport at Parandur’, arranged by neighborhood platform Super Chennai on Friday, individuals argued that the task is no longer simply an air travel effort however a tactical financial enabler that will figure out Tamil Nadu’s capability to bring in financial investments, international ability centres, advanced production, high-value exports and global company over the coming years.

The speakers warned that Chennai’s existing airport is nearing its capability limitations and might end up being a traffic jam for financial development.

Professionals alert of capability restrictions at Chennai airport

K Phanindra Reddy, a previous IAS officer, stated facilities preparation ought to start well before centers reach saturation. He kept in mind that Chennai airport’s broadened capability is anticipated to be tired by 2028, making the case for a 2nd airport progressively immediate.

J. Krishnan, Partner, S. Natesa Iyer Logistics LLP, stated that while Chennai’s ports have actually effectively broadened to fulfill growing need, air travel facilities stopped working to keep rate. “Air freight represent just about 3 percent of international trade by volume however almost 35 percent by worth. As Tamil Nadu concentrates on semiconductors, electronic devices and innovation sectors, air freight will end up being progressively essential,” he stated.

Vijay Gopalan, Chief Financial Officer of Entellus Industries Ltd and previous AirAsia India executive, stated Chennai was when India’s third-largest airport and was deemed a prospective air travel center for Southeast Asia. “When AirAsia India was released in 2013, Chennai was our favored base since of its market capacity. Chances were lost while completing cities moved ahead with airport growth and privatisation,” he stated.

According to Gopalan, Chennai’s airport deals with structural restrictions, especially in apron area and airplane parking capability, restricting future development.

“We lost chances throughout the IT boom in spite of beginning early. We can not manage to lose the next wave including AI, electronic devices and understanding markets. Connection is an essential aspect for financiers and decision-makers,” he included.

Parandur might produce a brand-new commercial development cluster

V.K. Girish Pandian, President of the Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, kept in mind that lots of international executives choose Bengaluru due to its exceptional air travel facilities.

“The proposed airport at Parandur is tactically situated near emerging commercial passages, the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway and future rail connection. It can end up being the nucleus for a brand-new financial cluster,” he stated.

Released on June 12, 2026