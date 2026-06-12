ED charges previous ADAG executives Jhunjhunwala, Bapna in PMLA case

ED has actually submitted a prosecution grievance versus 2 previous Reliance(ADAG)group business’ senior executives

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The Enforcement Directorate(ED)has actually submitted a prosecution grievance versus 2 previous senior executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) business, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Amit Bapna, who are amongst 55 implicated in a bank loan laundering case.

Both were jailed in April 2026 in connection with a supposed bank loan scams and cash laundering case including Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), which is declared to include over 12,500 crore worth bank loan scams and cash laundering case, as signed up by the ED. The prosecution grievance, likewise called chargesheet, will exist for factor to consider before the worried judge on July 1.

ED Allegation

According to the ED claims, most of business loans were paid out to 45 various shell business that had minimal monetary strength and no authentic organization operations. These interconnected paper companies were supposedly run and managed straight by entities connected to theADAG.

Unique Judge Hasan Anzar remanded Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna to judicial custody upon the conclusion of their interrogation by the ED. The implicated, detained by the ED on Thursday, were later on revived before the judge at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Defence counsel– consisting of Advocate Vijay Agarwal for Bapna and Advocate Sowjanya Sankaran for Jhunjhunwala– highly opposed the firm’s plea for custodial interrogation. Furthermore, the court had actually formerly authorized an application from the CBI to produce Jhunjhunwala before a specialised CBI court in Mumbai this previous May.

Released on June 12, 2026