Genetidoc Becomes India’s Largest Network of Online Genetics Specialists, Adding Ten Clinical Geneticists Across Eight States

Kerala, June 12 — Genetidoc Platform Now Brings Together 10 Top Genetics Doctors, Serving Families Across India with a Combined Experience of Over 1,00,000 Families and 65,000 Genetic Tests

Genetidoc Genetic Clinic and DNA Testing Lab has expanded its specialist panel with ten newly joining Clinical Geneticists, further strengthening its position as India’s largest network of online genetics specialists.

The doctors joining Genetidoc bring, between them, clinical experience at some of India’s most respected medical institutions and a combined exposure of over 1,00,000 families and 65,000 genetic tests across every major area of the discipline, from prenatal diagnosis and rare childhood syndromes to hereditary cancers and adult genetic disorders.

A Platform Built Around Access

Genetidoc was founded on a straightforward observation: most families in India who need a genetics specialist cannot reach one. The platform’s response has been practical. All consultations take place online so patients do not need to travel to a metro city or wait months for a tertiary centre appointment. The platform serves patients directly and supports referring physicians (general practitioners, obstetricians, paediatricians, oncologists, and neurologists) who need reliable genetics specialist input for their patients.

Pan-India Sample Collection for Genetic Testing

Genetidoc coordinates DNA sample collection from homes and clinics across India from Chandigarh to Kerala, from Punjab to West Bengal, through a network of trained collection partners. Samples are processed at NABL and CAP accredited partner laboratories, with all clinical interpretation carried out by Genetidoc’s own qualified genetics specialists. For families in districts far from a diagnostic centre, this end-to-end arrangement removes one of the most persistent barriers to genetic testing: the difficulty of arranging a sample in the first place.

Consultations in Ten Indian Languages

The platform’s specialist panel collectively consults in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and Rajasthani, covering patient communities across the length and breadth of the country. Genetics consultations often carry high-stakes information: recurrence risks, inheritance patterns, cancer surveillance decisions, and reproductive options. Receiving that information in one’s own language, from a doctor familiar with the local and familial context, makes a measurable difference to how it is understood and acted upon.

The Specialists Joining the Panel

The ten joining doctors are active consultants and clinicians whose work spans the full spectrum of genetic medicine:

Dr. Chakshu Chaudhry specialises in prenatal genetics and neurodevelopmental conditions, and independently consults at Motherhood Hospital and Chaitanya Hospital in the Tricity region. Dr. Devi Saranya S, who holds additional certification in cancer genetics from Harvard Medical School, independently consults at Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi. Dr. Muhammed Shabeer P focuses on metabolic disorders and neurogenetics, with independent practice at Meitra Hospital and Baby Memorial Hospital across Kozhikode and Kannur. Dr. Sarath R S is an active medical educator and independent consultant at multiple centres across Angamaly, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Visakhapatnam. Dr. Kathirvel M specialises in oncogenetics and complex genomic reanalysis, and independently consults at a centre in Chennai.

Dr. Selvamanojkumar S, who has presented research at SSIEM Porto 2024 and serves as a biocurator for the ClinGen international consortium, independently consults at centres in Mumbai including Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and P.D. Hinduja Hospital. Dr. Shifali Gupta, independently is a lead Clinical Geneticist at PRAGMA Hospital, Bathinda, also runs a widely followed public genetics education channel on YouTube. Dr. Vishaka Kothiwale focuses on deep phenotyping and rare paediatric disorders, and independently consults at the Institute of Child Health, Apollo Clinic, and Manipal Hospitals in Kolkata. Dr. Robert Patrick Selvam, trained at KMC Manipal and St. John’s Medical College Bangalore, brings a rare dual background in pathology and medical genetics, with research presented at ESHG 2025 in Milan. Dr. Roshan Daniel continues as the founding Geneticist of the platform, and independently heads the Department of Medical Genetics at KIMSHealth, Trivandrum.

All ten specialists hold DM or DrNB qualifications in Medical Genetics, with training backgrounds including AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, Kasturba Medical College Manipal, St. John’s Medical College Bangalore, and Harvard Medical School. This is a distinction that matters: in a genetics testing market where patients are frequently guided by unqualified counsellors or commercially driven recommendations, Genetidoc’s model is built entirely around doctors who have spent years training specifically in this field.

A Note from a Referring Physician

Dr. Amandeep Kaundal, Pediatrician, Shimla, said:

“In Shimla, there is no clinical geneticist. When I see a child with a suspected genetic condition or an unusual developmental profile, I need a referral pathway that is both credible and practical. Genetidoc has been exactly that, my patients get a proper genetics consultation promptly, their families are counselled in a language they understand, and sample collection is arranged locally. It has changed how I manage these cases.”

Founder’s Statement



Dr. Roshan Daniel, Clinical Geneticist, Founder of Genetidoc, and Head of the Medical Genetics Department at KIMSHealth, Trivandrum, said:

“India has a significant shortage of qualified genetics specialists, and the burden falls hardest on families outside the major cities. Genetidoc was built to bridge that gap, through online consultations, doorstep sample collection, and a panel that speaks the patient’s language. The doctors joining us are active clinicians with deep experience across the country, and they share a commitment to making genetics accessible. This expansion allows us to serve more families, in more languages, from more parts of India.”

About Genetidoc Genetic Clinic and DNA Testing Lab

Genetidoc is India’s largest network of online genetics specialists, founded by Dr. Roshan Daniel. The platform offers online consultations, genetic counselling, and DNA testing across all areas of clinical genetics (prenatal, paediatric, oncological, metabolic, and neurological) with pan-India sample collection and reporting by qualified genetics specialists. Testing is processed through NABL and CAP accredited partner laboratories. You can read more on the

Genetidoc Genetic Clinic and DNA Testing Lab website.