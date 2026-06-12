Abhay Bhutada Foundation Extends Support to Shivsrushti, Offers Free Access for Women and Students.

India, June 12 — The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, led by its founder and chairman, CA Abhay Bhutada, has announced an initiative to enable free entry at Shivsrushti from May 1 to June 27, 2026, improving access to cultural and historical learning. Shivsrushti, dedicated to the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, offers an experiential journey through history using storytelling, exhibits, and interactive environments.

Under this initiative, women and students under the age of 18 can visit the immersive historical theme park at no cost, making it an ideal summer outing for mothers and children to explore together. Supported by the Foundation’s financial contribution, the effort aims to reduce access barriers and encourage families to spend meaningful time engaging with India’s cultural heritage. Parents and guardians accompanying children can plan their visits through structured bookings, ensuring a smoother and more accessible experience during the holiday period.

This initiative builds on the Abhay Bhutada Foundation’s continued financial support for the project. In 2025, the Foundation contributed INR 50 lakh, followed by an additional INR 75 lakh, which helped reduce ticket prices to INR 50 for a limited period. This led to over 1.5 lakh visitors experiencing Shivsrushti, demonstrating how improved affordability can significantly increase participation. The current initiative takes this effort further by enabling completely free access for women and children.

CA Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of TAB Global Ventures and Abhay Bhutada Foundation, said, “Our continued support to Shivsrushti is driven by a simple objective: To make cultural learning more accessible. After seeing the strong response last year, we felt it was important to take this a step further by enabling free entry for women and children. We hope this allows more families, particularly mothers and children, to visit during the summer and engage with history in a more experiential and meaningful way.”

The Shivsrushti team expressed gratitude for the Foundation’s support, which has enabled free access for women and children under 18, creating a meaningful summer outing for mothers and their children. This initiative reflects the Foundation’s continued commitment to expanding access to cultural spaces, with its contributions playing a key role in making experiences like Shivsrushti more inclusive and accessible to a wider audience.

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term aid, the Foundation ensures that every project is designed for sustainability and measurable results. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada without external fundraising, the Foundation supports initiatives in education, sports, and cultural preservation. Over a short span, its efforts have impacted lakhs of lives across Maharashtra, creating meaningful and lasting change.