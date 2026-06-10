Max Miller abuse accusations: What freshly launched authorities videos expose about disagreement with ex-wife|Described

Newly launched cops interviews acquired by CNN have actually heightened analysis surrounding Max Miller and his continuous legal conflict with ex-wife Emily Moreno. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, arrives for new member orientation check-in and program registration with Emily Moreno in Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/10/400x225/Ohio-Congressman-Ex-Wife-Defamation-0_1781106950475_1781106972966_c75eea3c-a43f-43ae-a880-1c51f3b912f3.jpg"alt ="Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, arrives for new member orientation check-in and program registration with Emily Moreno in Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)"title ="Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, arrives for new member orientation check-in and program registration with Emily Moreno in Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio, shows up for brand-new member orientation check-in and program registration with Emily Moreno in Washington, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

The interviews, linked to a custody and disparagement fight in between the set, supposedly consist of Moreno detailing claims of abuse versus the Ohio Republican congressman. The allegations have actually been consistently rejected by Miller.

What do the cops videos reveal? According to CNN, the recordings originate from a February examination by Bay Village cops in Ohio after the couple’s two-year-old child suffered a damaged collarbone.

Authorities eventually submitted no charges connected to the kid’s injury, and authorities informed the outlet there are presently no open examinations including either moms and dad.

In one interview mentioned by CNN, Moreno ended up being psychological while stating a declared New Year’s Eve occurrence in which she declared Miller pointed a weapon at her while she was altering their baby child’s diaper.

“When I’m altering,” Moreno stated when asked by cops when the weapon supposedly appeared, according to CNN. Asked what Miller supposedly did, she reacted: “Holds it on me.”

Moreno likewise informed detectives she left the marital relationship since she was “terrified of him a lot.” Miller rejected the accusations in a different interview with CNN, calling the weapon claim “a total fabrication.”

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“I do not have a weapon that’s even quickly available in my home like that,” Miller stated. “Every single weapon that I have actually is secured.”

Extra accusations emerge in custody fight CNN likewise reported that Moreno implicated Miller of physically pressing her throughout a custody exchange previously this year. According to Moreno’s account, the supposed run-in happened when she showed up to get their child for a birthday celebration.

Miller has actually rejected the allegation and indicated Ring video camera video footage he stated revealed Moreno calmly leaving his home after the event.

The disagreement has actually broadened beyond authorities interviews into a wider legal fight including limiting orders, custody filings and a disparagement claim submitted by Miller versus Moreno and her lawyer.

Court files pointed out by CNN likewise consist of Moreno’s accusation that Miller when tossed warm water at her throughout their marital relationship. Moreno sent photos revealing red marks on parts of her body and explained the supposed occurrence as “among the last straws” in their relationship.

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Miller declined the allegation, informing CNN the claim was incorrect and recommending the marks might have arised from sunburn.

Political fallout and continuous legal battle Miller, who acted as an advisor to Donald Trump throughout Trump’s very first administration, wed Moreno in 2022 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Their divorce was completed in 2025.

Recently, a judge supposedly released limiting orders directing both Miller and Moreno not to “threaten, abuse, annoy or interfere” with one another.

Regardless of the debate, Miller informed CNN the conflict would not impact his reelection project in Ohio. “This isn’t going to impact my opportunities at reelection,” he stated. “I continue to talk with any person who wants to talk with me.”