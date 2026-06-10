Is Princess Lilibet a Beyoncé fan? Meghan Markle shares brand-new pictures as household ‘springing into summertime’

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Another image showed a note mentioning “the one and only,” while the carousel concluded with a black-and-white throwback picture from 2017 of Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, 41.

The post likewise included a number of nature pictures, a picture of Prince Harry taking part in have fun with their kid, Prince Archie, utilizing a large soccer ball, and a photo of a basket filled with a range of vegetables and fruits beside Meghan’s As Ever jam.

Lilibet, who just recently marked her 5th birthday, sported a white T-shirt emblazoned with the expression “B is for Beyoncé” along with an illustration of the 35-time Grammy Award winner. “Springing into summer 🌼,” Meghan, 44, captioned the Instagram post.

Are Princess Lilibet’s moms and dads fan of Beyoncé? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have actually been admirers of Beyoncé for rather a long time. In May 2025, the couple published photos from the artist’s Cowboy Carter trip efficiency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“About last night … Thank you @beyonce and group for an incredible performance (and an extremely enjoyable date night)! All love,” Meghan composed in the caption of the post, which included heartfelt minutes of her and Prince Harry enjoying the efficiency together.

Beyoncé likewise came across the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019 throughout the best of The Lion King, where Beyoncé provided her voice to the character Nala.

Lilibet’s 5th birthday event Lilibet “Lili” Diana, the youngest kid and just child of Meghan and Prince Harry, was born in June 2021. She was called in honor of 2 of Britain’s many prominent royals: Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, who unfortunately died in an automobile mishap in 1997, and Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandma, who passed away in 2022.

To commemorate Lilibet’s 5th birthday, Duchess Meghan honored her child by publishing 2 formerly hidden household photos on social networks.

In the very first image, the duchess and Prince Harry are seen smiling happily as they welcome their child, whose face is not noticeable in the images. Harry holds the young princess in his arms while Meghan, dressed completely in khaki, passionately rests her arm on his shoulder.

The 2nd picture includes the princess, who is seventh in line to the British throne, standing barefoot on the lawn, surrounded by trees and plants. She is appreciating a flower, with her strawberry-blonde hair cascading past her shoulders.

“Our dream girl,” Meghan specified in the Instagram post, accompanied by a white heart emoji. “Happy 5th birthday, Lili.”