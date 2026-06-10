Cyclists take phone from 10-year-old lady in Ludhiana.

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-47529300,imgsize-110164,width-400,height-225,resizemode-72/47529300.jpg" alt="Bikers snatch phone from 10-year-old girl in Ludhiana." decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

Ludhiana: 2 motorcycle-borne guys robbed a 10-year-old lady of smart phone and money in a property lane of Jagraon on Monday, an event caught on regional CCTV.The lady and numerous other kids were returning from their uncle’s home when the guys obstructed them in Babbe Wali Gali, near Rani Jhansi Chowk, states the lady’s daddy, Jaiveer.The riders questioned the kids about their moms and dads’ location. When the kids responded that their moms and dads were strolling simply behind them, the guys rode ahead, carried out a U-turn, and approached the group a 2nd time.The suspects then threatened the 10-year-old, took her phone and money, and got away. The burglary left the kids frightened, triggering a number of to run away the scene in panic.Residents revealed alarm over a current spike in thefts, keeping in mind that lawbreakers are significantly targeting property streets and sustaining a sense of insecurity.Inspector Parminder Singh, the Jagraon city police headquarters chief, did not react to ask for remark. Cops sources verified private investigators were evaluating the CCTV video to determine the suspects.