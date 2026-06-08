Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi share glimpse of twins’ Chhati Puja as babies turn six days old

Television couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi recently welcomed twin babies and shared the good news with their fans. They have been sharing YouTube vlogs, keeping fans updated on their parenthood journey and how they’re dealing with the new responsibilities.

In a new video, Vivek shared a glimpse of their twins’ Chhati Puja ceremony as the babies turned six days old.Vivek, who has been enjoying fatherhood, shared a new vlog that captured special moments from the traditional ceremony, which was attended by close family members. The vlog began with him sharing that as the twins had turned six days old, they decided to hold the Chhati Puja for them.

In the vlog, Vivek was seen helping his mother with the preparations for the puja.

He assisted in cooking and setting up arrangements for the ceremony, giving fans a look at the family’s celebrations at home. The couple also spent quality time with their newborn twins during the occasion.The family then performed the rituals and shared a glimpse of the ceremony with fans. The couple’s mothers also joined the ceremony, along with other family members.Fans were quick to react to the video and flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Many praised Vivek for embracing his fatherly duties and appreciated the couple for sharing the special occasion with their followers. One fan wrote, “Such a beautiful family. Congratulations to both of you.” Another commented, “It’s lovely to see Vivek enjoying every moment of fatherhood.” Several others wished the twins good health and happiness.The couple welcomed their twin baby boys on May 26, 2026. They announced the exciting news through a joint social media post, referencing the iconic Bollywood movie Karan Arjun by stating, “Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!”